RIO DE JANEIRO, July 15 Latin American currencies rallied on Monday after data showed the Chinese economy grew in line with expectations, easing investor fears of a sharp economic slowdown in the world's No.2 economy. Annual GDP growth in China, the largest consumer of Latin America's commodity exports, slowed to 7.5 percent in the second quarter, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll and with a government target for the year. On the other hand, slower-than-expected growth in U.S. retail sales suggested that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be extra cautious when deciding whether to trim its monetary stimulus later this year. Expectations that the Fed will soon start tapering its bond-buying program, which for years has fueled global appetite for risk, triggered a selloff in emerging markets over the past few weeks. "In our view, alleviated Chinese growth fears, improving emerging-market growth momentum in the second half of 2013 and the fact that Fed 'tapering' is now priced into markets will improve the outlook for high-yielding, commodity-related currencies, especially in countries with a significant dependence on Chinese growth," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a research note. * Credit Suisse said it is turning "fundamentally positive" on the Brazilian real , the Chilean peso and the Peruvian sol due to an improvement in the external environment as well as in domestic fundamentals. It forecasts the real will strengthen to 2.20 per dollar in three months and to 2.15 per dollar in 12 months. * The real jumped 1.3 percent to 2.237 per dollar, its strongest intraday level since Jan. 1. Volume was thin, which traders said exacerbated currency moves. * Mexico's peso gained 0.9 percent to 12.712 per dollar, its strongest level in a month. * Chile's peso also closed at a one-month high of 501.30 per greenback - up 0.6 percent for the day. Latin American FX prices at 1812 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2336 1.43 -8.67 Mexico peso 12.7125 0.92 1.19 Chile peso 501.3000 0.62 -4.51 Colombia peso 1885.0000 1.06 -6.31 Peru sol 2.7640 0.25 -7.71 Argentina peso 5.4275 -0.05 -9.49 Argentina peso 8.4700 -1.42 -19.95