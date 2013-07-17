RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 Latin American currencies gained on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to Congress was seen as suggesting the Fed is in no rush to cut back on the stimulus measures that have been supporting global appetite for risk. Bernanke said the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase program later this year, but he assured nothing was set in stone and could change depending on the economic outlook. "Bernanke made a speech that reinforced the view of a more gradual withdrawal of the bond-buying program. That caused the dollar to lose steam globally," said Flavio Serrano, chief economist with Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo. * Brazil's real rose 0.7 percent to 2.2369 per dollar, recovering most of its Tuesday's losses. * Investors in Brazil are also waiting for the minutes of the central bank's latest monetary policy meeting to be released on Thursday morning. They await signs about the length of the current monetary tightening cycle, which has a direct impact on the attractiveness of the currency. * Mexico's peso firmed 0.6 percent to 12.55 per dollar. It initially gained to as much as 12.5082 per greenback, briefly crossing its 100-day simple moving average. * The Mexican currency has been supported by expectations of ongoing structural reforms in investment. President Enrique Pena Nieto's announcement on Monday that $300 billion are expected to be invested in major infrastructure projects over his six-year term supported market optimism, analysts said. * "Mexico is one of the few large emerging markets where potential GDP has increased recently. Several factors are behind this increase, and not just the current reform drive," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Carlos Capistran wrote in a research note, in which he also highlights the positive impact of a demographic boom that will keep supporting the job market for another 15 years. Latin American FX prices at 1540 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2369 0.74 -8.80 Mexico peso 12.5300 0.72 2.67 Chile peso 497.8000 0.70 -3.84 Colombia peso 1873.0000 0.37 -5.71 Peru sol 2.7580 0.15 -7.51 Argentina peso 5.4375 -0.05 -9.66 Argentina peso 8.9700 -2.45 -24.41