RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday after strong U.S. manufacturing and housing data rekindled fears of an early withdrawal of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. Investors' appetite for Latin American currencies has been fluctuating according to the expected timing of an eventual closure to the Fed's bond-buying program, which for years has provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. Fears that the Fed could soon cut back on stimulus increased after data showed sales of new U.S. homes hit a five-year high in June, while a preliminary index of U.S. factory activity rose to a four-month high in July. The real and other emerging market currencies are "responding to data from the United States, whose economy has been effectively strengthening," said Joao Medeiros, a director at Pioneer brokerage in Sao Paulo. * The Mexican peso dropped 1.2 percent to 12.65 per dollar, its weakest intraday level in a week. * The Brazilian real lost 1.1 percent to 2.2465 per dollar, even after the central bank sold at an auction 20,0000 currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the real. * Brazil's swap sale had little market impact as it was part of a central bank strategy to roll over 114,300 contracts maturing on Aug 1. So far, the bank has rolled over 80,000 of those contracts. * The Chilean peso lost 0.6 percent to 505.80 per dollar, reversing early gains, as copper prices also erased gains on signs that the Chinese economy is stalling. Copper is Chile's main export product. Latin American FX prices at 1633 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2465 -1.15 -9.19 Mexico peso 12.6500 -1.25 1.69 Chile peso 505.6000 -0.57 -5.32 Colombia peso 1889.1500 0.01 -6.52 Peru sol 2.7860 -0.29 -8.44 Argentina peso 5.4625 0.00 -10.07 Argentina peso 8.6500 -0.69 -21.62