RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 The currencies of Mexico
and Brazil weakened on Thursday after data suggested U.S.
business spending plans were on the rise, supporting the case
for an early withdrawal of the Federal Reserve's stimulus
measures.
Investors' appetite for Latin American currencies has been
fluctuating according to the expected timing of an eventual
closure to the Fed's bond-buying program, which for years has
provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in
emerging markets.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday reported that
orders of non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a proxy
for business spending plans, increased 0.7 percent in June from
May, more than the 0.5 percent expected by economists.
* The Mexican peso lost 0.4 percent to 12.6580 per
dollar after weakening to as much 12.6710 earlier, just a tad
short of crossing its 200-day simple moving average.
* The Brazilian real lost 0.5 percent after
seesawing between positive and negative territories during most
of the morning, briefly supported by exporters selling dollars
and the central bank auctioning traditional currency swaps, an
action that is equivalent to an injection of greenbacks in the
futures market.
* Brazil's central bank sold all of the 20,000 currency
swaps it offered at an auction on Thursday and immediately
offered to sell another 20,000 contracts on Friday, as part of
its efforts to roll over expiring maturities.
* The Chilean peso erased early losses to
gain 0.2 percent as domestic mining companies stepped into the
market to sell dollars.
Latin American FX prices at 1633 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2597 -0.47 -9.72
Mexico peso 12.6580 -0.38 1.63
Chile peso 505.1000 0.18 -5.23
Colombia peso 1886.6000 0.28 -6.39
Peru sol 2.7850 0.07 -8.40
Argentina peso 5.4700 -0.09 -10.19
Argentina peso 8.6400 0.12 -21.53