RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 Latin American currencies weakened on Monday as investors turned more averse to risky assets before key U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve guidance later this week. Investors will analyze the data, including Wednesday's second-quarter GDP estimate and Friday's employment figures, along with the Fed's monetary policy statement on Wednesday to gauge the likelihood of an early withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures. Latin American currencies have weakened in the past few weeks on fears that the Fed may cut back on stimulus measures that for years have provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. * The Brazilian real lost 0.4 percent, also pressured by domestic data showing a plunge in industry confidence. * Brazil's industry confidence index dropped 4 percent in July from the previous month, to its lowest level in four years, according to Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) think-tank. "The results show a slowdown in industrial activity in the month and moderate pessimism about the next few months," FGV said. * The Mexican peso slid 0.6 percent to 12.7555 per dollar, its weakest level in two weeks. * The Chilean peso dropped 0.7 percent to 511.00 per greenback, its weakest level in over a month. Latin American FX prices at 1800 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2650 -0.45 -9.93 Mexico peso 12.7555 -0.59 0.85 Chile peso 511.0000 -0.70 -6.32 Colombia peso 1889.5000 -0.23 -6.54 Peru sol 2.7830 0.07 -8.34 Argentina peso 5.4925 -0.18 -10.56 Argentina peso 8.6100 0.58 -21.25