RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 1 Latin American currencies dropped on Thursday after stronger-than-expected jobs and manufacturing data in the United States added to concerns about the timing of an expected withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures. The data, which showed U.S. factory activity jumping to a two-year high in July and first-time applications for jobless benefits hitting a 5-1/2-year low last week, raised fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon consider cutting back on a bond-buying program that has supported the interest in emerging-market assets, traders in Brazil and Mexico. Concerns about an imminent tapering of U.S. stimulus measures had somewhat eased on Wednesday after the Fed said the economy is still in need of support and that it will keep buying $85 billion in mortgage and Treasury securities per month. * The Brazilian real slid 0.7 percent to 2.2975 per dollar, again testing the level of 2.3 per greenback that triggered heavy central bank intervention in the previous session. * The Mexican peso lost 0.7 percent to 12.830 per dollar on bets that monthly U.S. jobs data due on Friday could help build a case for the Fed to soon begin reducing its monetary stimulus program. * The Chilean peso initially rose in line with prices of copper, the country's main export product, but later erased gains to close at 515.20 per dollar, 0.35 percent weaker from Wednesday's close. Latin American FX prices at 1735 GMT Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2975 -0.72 -11.21 Mexico peso 12.8300 -0.70 0.27 Chile peso 515.2000 -0.35 -7.08 Colombia peso 1900.6000 -0.35 -7.08 Peru sol 2.7970 -0.11 -8.80 Argentina peso 5.5075 0.00 -10.80 Argentina peso 8.6800 -0.46 -21.89