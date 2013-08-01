RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 1 Latin American currencies
dropped on Thursday after stronger-than-expected jobs and
manufacturing data in the United States added to concerns about
the timing of an expected withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures.
The data, which showed U.S. factory activity jumping to a
two-year high in July and first-time applications for jobless
benefits hitting a 5-1/2-year low last week, raised fears that
the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon consider cutting back on a
bond-buying program that has supported the interest in
emerging-market assets, traders in Brazil and Mexico.
Concerns about an imminent tapering of U.S. stimulus
measures had somewhat eased on Wednesday after the Fed said the
economy is still in need of support and that it will keep buying
$85 billion in mortgage and Treasury securities per month.
* The Brazilian real slid 0.7 percent to
2.2975 per dollar, again testing the level of 2.3 per greenback
that triggered heavy central bank intervention in the previous
session.
* The Mexican peso lost 0.7 percent to 12.830 per
dollar on bets that monthly U.S. jobs data due on Friday could
help build a case for the Fed to soon begin reducing its
monetary stimulus program.
* The Chilean peso initially rose in line
with prices of copper, the country's main export product, but
later erased gains to close at 515.20 per dollar, 0.35 percent
weaker from Wednesday's close.
Latin American FX prices at 1735 GMT
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2975 -0.72 -11.21
Mexico peso 12.8300 -0.70 0.27
Chile peso 515.2000 -0.35 -7.08
Colombia peso 1900.6000 -0.35 -7.08
Peru sol 2.7970 -0.11 -8.80
Argentina peso 5.5075 0.00 -10.80
Argentina peso 8.6800 -0.46 -21.89