RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 Latin American currencies
weakened on Wednesday, weighed by economic growth concerns in
Brazil, a delay in energy reform legislation in Mexico and
wariness the U.S. Federal Reserve may curtail its monetary
stimulus program as early as next month.
The Fed's bond-buying program, which for years has provided
a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging
markets, could be scaled back as early as next month, depending
on economic data, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on
Tuesday.
Evans' comments left investors more anxious about a speech
by Fed Bank of Cleveland President Sandra Pianalto later on
Wednesday.
* Mexico's peso led losses in the region, dropping
0.6 percent from Tuesday's close, pressured by President Enrique
Pena Nieto's decision to push back to next week the unveiling of
a proposed energy reform that could attract sizable foreign
investment to the country.
* The delay in the reform's presentation, initially
scheduled for this week, stirred concern that the initiative
could face resistance in Congress.
* The Brazilian real erased early losses to
trade practically unchanged against the dollar, but analysts
said the currency is still poised to weaken on rising concerns
that the domestic economy will not rebobund in the third
quarter, as had been initally foreseen by many economists.
* Brazil's interest-rate futures dropped after the country's
official IPCA inflation index slowed sharply in July, giving
policymakers some breathing room as they struggle to limit
inflation pass-through from a weaker real.
* Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in Jan. 2014
dropped 3 basis points to 8.88 percent while those
expiring in Jan. 2017 fell 4 basis points to 10.81
percent.
* The Chilean peso edged 0.1 percent lower as the
country's trade balance turned into a deficit in July and prices
of copper, the country's main export product, slide more
than 1 percent early on Wednesday.
Latin American FX prices at 1600 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2980 -0.02 -11.23
Mexico peso 12.6900 -0.51 1.37
Chile peso 515.0000 -0.08 -7.05
Peru sol 2.8010 -0.18 -8.93
Argentina peso 5.5275 0.00 -11.13
Argentina peso 8.8700 -1.58 -23.56