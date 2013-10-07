SAO PAULO, Oct 7 Latin American currencies were little changed on Monday as investors avoided making strong bets in a market worried about a bitter U.S. budget dispute that could force the United States to default on its debt this month. While most investors believe the U.S. government will not stop honoring its obligations, some became more careful as a prolonged dispute between Republicans and Democrats kept part of the U.S. government shut down for a seventh day. The Brazilian real gained 0.2 percent but the Mexican peso edged down 0.1 percent. Other currencies in the region barely budged. "Those are normal variations as investors are cautiously waiting to see what is going to happen in the United States," said Reginaldo Siaca, a manager at Advanced brokerage in Sao Paulo. Investors' anxiety about the future of the U.S. budget negotiations increased over the weekend as, in comments on Sunday television political talk shows, neither Republicans nor Democrats offered any sign of impending agreement on either the U.S. government shutdown nor the debt ceiling. Latin America FX prices at 1905 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2045 0.25 -7.46 Mexico peso 13.0965 -0.09 -1.77 Chile peso 498.7000 0.08 -4.01 Colombia peso 1887.000 0.00 -6.41 0 Peru sol 2.7770 0.00 -8.14 Argentina peso 5.8200 -0.13 -15.59 Argentina peso 9.5300 0.21 -28.86