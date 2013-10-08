SAO PAULO, Oct 8 Most Latin American currencies
weakened slightly on Tuesday with investors cautious about the
ability of U.S. legislators to raise the country's debt ceiling
in time to avoid a default.
The Mexican peso and the Chilean peso slid
0.2 and 0.3 percent, respectively, as President Barack Obama
warned of "insane, catastrophic, and chaotic" consequences
should the United States stop honoring its debt obligations.
The losses were contained, with the Brazilian real
managing to stay in the black, as some investors
still believe Republicans and Democrats will eventually reach an
agreement to increase the country's debt ceiling before the
Treasury runs out of money to keep servicing debt later this
month.
"The only reasonable explanation for the current calmness of
the FX market is the expectation that the problems will be
solved in the last minute," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a
research note.
The U.S. government has been partly shut down since the
beginning of the month as legislators have been unable to agree
on a new budget, leading to concerns that they will also fail to
raise the nation's debt ceiling in a timely manner.
Latin America FX prices at 1915 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.2040 0.18 -7.44
Mexico peso 13.1730 -0.23 -2.34
Chile peso 500.1000 -0.28 -4.28
Colombia peso 1890.000 -0.16 -6.56
0
Peru sol 2.7770 0.00 -8.14
Argentina peso 5.8200 0.04 -15.59
Argentina peso 9.6100 -0.62 -29.45