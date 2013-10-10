RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 10 Latin American currencies
rallied on Thursday as signs of progress in negotiations to
avoid a U.S. debt default encouraged investors to take on risky
assets in emerging markets.
Further boosting the Brazilian real were bets the central
bank would keep raising benchmark interest rates toward double
digits, increasing the allure of local currency denominated
assets.
The real jumped 1.3 percent to its strongest
level in over three months, leading gains among Latin American
currencies, while the Mexican peso gained 0.8 percent and
the Chilean peso rose 0.9 percent.
Hope of an imminent deal to avoid a U.S. default grew as
House of Representatives Republicans said they will offer
President Barack Obama a short-term increase in the federal debt
limit if he agrees to negotiate on a broad range of fiscal
issues.
The U.S. Treasury is expected to exhaust its borrowing
capacity by Oct. 17, when it will have only about $30 billion
left in cash to honor its obligations.
BRAZIL KEEPS TIGHTENING
Brazilian currency and interest-rate futures were also
supported by a central bank signal that it is nowhere near
ending a monetary tightening cycle that has driven up its
benchmark Selic rate up by 225 basis points since April.
Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2015
jumped 18 basis points to 10.27 percent after the central bank
made no changes to the much-scrutinized statement it always
issues after monetary policy decisions.
The move was interpreted as a sign the bank will keep its
current pace of monetary tightening, raising the Selic by
another 50 basis points next month. The rate was increased to
9.5 percent from 9.0 percent last night.
The central bank's, "statement gave no hint that the recent
falls in inflation might prompt policymakers to slow the pace of
tightening," Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist
with London-based Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.
"A further hike to 10 percent looks all but guaranteed at
the next central bank meeting at the end of November."
In the statement, the central bank repeated the same
language used after the past three monetary policy meetings. It
said only that its board considers the decision to raise the
Selic, "will contribute to put inflation on a downward path and
will ensure that this trend continues into the next year."
Latin America FX prices at 1715 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.1764 1.31 -6.27
Mexico peso 13.0850 0.80 -1.69
Chile peso 496.9000 0.87 -3.66
Colombia peso 1885.9900 0.29 -6.36
Peru sol 2.7760 0.50 -8.11
Argentina peso 5.8250 -0.04 -15.67
Argentina peso 9.7700 -0.51 -30.60