RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 14 Latin American currencies
held on to recent gains as investors hoped a meeting between
President Barack Obama and Congressional leaders would lead to a
deal to extend the U.S. debt ceiling, averting a historic
default.
News of the meeting, scheduled for this afternoon but later
postponed, drove key U.S. stock indexes into positive territory
and encouraged investors to retain positions in emerging
markets.
Latin American currencies had rallied on Friday as investors
hoped U.S. lawmakers would make progress during the weekend
toward a deal to increase the nation's debt ceiling.
* The Brazilian real ended little changed at
2.1765 per dollar, its strongest close since mid-June. Talk that
the central bank could decide not to rollover all of the $8.9
billion worth of currency swaps that expire on Nov 1 caused the
real to post some losses earlier.
* Mexico's peso was practically flat at 12.9883 per
dollar, holding past the psychological relevant level of 13 per
dollar.
* Trading volumes were low across the region as many
investors were on the sidelines awaiting a solution to the U.S.
fiscal crisis, and others were out of the office due to the U.S.
Columbus Day holiday.