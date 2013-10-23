RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 23 Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday after a spike in Chinese money market rates added to concerns that policymakers may withdraw monetary stimulus in China, the largest consumer of Latin American commodity exports. The Chilean peso was the hardest hit, dropping more than 1 percent, as China is a major buyer of the country's copper exports. Copper prices slid 2 percent after a policy adviser to the People's Bank of China told Reuters the authority may tighten cash conditions in the financial system to address inflation risks. The sell-off in Latin American currencies follows a day of gains that had been spurred by bets that the Federal Reserve would keep its monetary stimulus program in place for longer to offset the negative economic impact of a 16-day government shutdown earlier this month. * The Mexican peso dropped 0.8 percent with investors cautiously awaiting a key central bank decision on monetary policy later this week. * Most analysts expect the Mexican central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate for the second month in a row on Friday, by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent, while calls for a more aggressive 50-basis-point interest rate cut started to emerge. * "Despite the easing, we remain broadly optimistic on Mexican peso," strategists with Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a research note, arguing that a possible disappointment about the calls for a 50-basis-points cut in Mexico could give the peso a short-term boost. * Brown Brothers Harriman also recommended investors buy the Mexican peso against the Brazilian real. "We think the real is forming a base around the 2.15 (per dollar) level, around where the Brazilian government is likely to push back against further appreciation of the real," they said. * The Brazilian real weakened 0.6 percent to 2.1841 per dollar, also pressured by expectations that the central bank will not roll over all of the $8.9 billion worth of currency swaps that expire early next month. The swaps are a hedge against a possible depreciation of the real. * So far, the bank has sold 40,000 currency swaps worth nearly $2 billion to roll over the November maturities. Analysts expect policymakers to conduct one final roll-over auction on Thursday, possibly offering an additional 20,000 swaps worth about $1 billion. Latin America FX prices at 1715 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1841 -0.64 -6.60 Mexico peso 12.9435 -0.76 -0.61 Chile peso 505.1000 -1.11 -5.23 Colombia peso 1884.0000 -0.22 -6.26 Peru sol 2.7630 -0.33 -7.67 Argentina peso 5.8600 0.04 -16.17 Argentina peso 10.0900 -0.10 -32.80