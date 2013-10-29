RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 29 Latin American currencies
were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited the U.S.
Federal Reserve to shed light on the future of its stimulus
program, which is key to determine investors' appetite for risk
over the next few months.
The Fed is widely expected to keep buying $85 billion worth
of bonds per month for the time being, but investors are eagerly
awaiting its statement at the end of its two-day monetary policy
meeting on Wednesday for clues on when it may begin to reduce
the pace of bond purchases.
Expectations that the U.S. central bank will not start
tapering its bond-buying program until March 2014 boosted
investors' appetite for emerging markets assets last week.
* The Brazilian real was virtually unchanged
at 2.1782 per dollar, also supported by a central bank plan to
roll over most of the currency swaps that expire on Nov. 1.
Those swaps are derivatives that offer investors protection
against a possible currency weakening.
* Brazil's central bank will hold two final auctions on
Tuesday and Wednesday to roll over the $8.9 billion of currency
swaps that expire early next month. So far, it has renewed
nearly $4 billion of those contracts.
* The Mexican peso was steady at 12.8840 per dollar,
holding on to last week's gains which were also boosted by a
central bank statement signaling no more interest rate cuts are
in the pipeline for Mexico.
* The Chilean peso lost 0.2 percent, however, as
investors continued to cut long positions on the currency after
it weakened past its 100-day simple moving average in the
previous session.
Latin America FX prices at 1520 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.1782 0.02 -6.34
Mexico peso 12.8840 0.00 -0.15
Chile peso 508.2000 -0.24 -5.80
Colombia peso 1883.2500 0.04 -6.23
Peru sol 2.7530 0.11 -7.34
Argentina peso 5.8925 0.00 -16.63
Argentina peso 9.8000 -0.51 -30.82