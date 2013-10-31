RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 30 Latin American currencies were mixed on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve extended its stimulus program as expected, supporting appetite for risk in emerging markets. The Fed announced plans to keep buying $85 billion worth of bonds per month in a nod to weaker economic signals that in part have been due to a fiscal fight in Washington that shuttered much of the government for 16 days earlier this month. Recent economic data has underscored the fragility of the U.S. economic recovery, such as a Wednesday report showing that the private sector in October hired the fewest number of workers in six months. The Fed repeated on Wednesday that it would keep rates near zero as long as the U.S. jobless rate remained above 6.5 percent and inflation did not threaten to rise above 2.5 percent. * The Brazilian real lost 0.43 percent to close at 2.1905, despite a central bank plan to roll over most of the currency swaps that expire on Nov. 1. Those swaps are derivatives that offer investors protection against a possible weakening of the currency. * The Mexican peso was nearly flat, gaining 0.03 percent to 12.9250 per dollar as investors watched the progress of a tax reform aimed at raising government revenues. * The Chilean peso climbed 0.36 percent after prices of copper, the country's main export product, jumped more than 1 percent to their highest level in a week. Latin America FX prices at 2323 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1905 -0.43 -6.87 Mexico peso 12.9250 0.03 -0.47 Chile peso 506.9000 0.36 -5.56 Colombia peso 1883.0000 0.03 -6.21 Peru sol 2.7590 0.18 -7.54 Argentina peso (interbank) 5.9025 -0.13 -16.77 Argentina peso (parallel) 9.8800 0.40 -31.38