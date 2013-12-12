MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 Brazil's interest rate futures dropped on Thursday after weaker-than-expected retail sales data for October added to bets that the central bank may soon wrap up the current monetary tightening cycle. Brazil's real dipped amid concerns about a possible withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus, while a rise in Mexican industrial output and the final approval of a landmark energy reform by that country's Congress supported the Mexican peso. Speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start slowing down its bond purchases as soon as next week has hurt Latin American currencies in recent weeks. U.S. stimulus dampened yields on Treasuries, pushing investors to seek higher returns in riskier emerging markets. But those flows could move back to developed markets as the Fed dials back its easy money policies. * Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures dropped after data showed October retail sales expanded at the slowest pace in seven months, pouring cold water on hopes that consumers would help revive the economy. * Brazil's domestic yield curve showed a 67 percent probability that the central bank will raise the benchmark rate from 10 percent by 25 basis points in January, curbing the pace of recent half-percentage point hikes. The probability of a 50 basis points hike was 33 percent, according to Reuters calculations * Brazil's real dipped 0.21 percent to 2.3420 per dollar despite central bank intervention in the currency market through the sale of currency swaps. * Mexico's peso gained 0.39 percent to 12.9850 per dollar, supported by stronger-than-expected industrial production data for October. * Also backing the peso, Mexico's Congress on Thursday overwhelmingly voted to open up the country's oil and gas sector to private investment, which could eventually boost direct investment and economic growth. Latin American currencies at 2045 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.3420 -0.21 -12.9 Mexico peso 12.9850 0.39 -0.92 Chile peso 532.2000 0.19 -10.05 Colombia peso 1933.9500 -0.01 -8.68 Peru sol 2.7770 0.50 -8.14 Argentina peso 6.2800 -0.04 -21.78 Argentina peso 9.5100 0.32 -28.71