* Moody's downgrades six European nations

* U.S. retail data worse than expected

* Brazil's real weakens 0.3 pct, Mexico's peso loses 0.7 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday on poor U.S. retail sales and after ratings agency Moody's downgraded six European nations, sapping appetite for riskier assets.

Brazil's real pulled back after firming to a 3-1/2-month high on Monday. The real lost 0.32 percent to bid at 1.72 per dollar.

Citing risks of Europe's credit crisis, rating agency Moody's downgraded six nations including Spain and Portugal while for the first time it placed Britain's prized top credit rating in jeopardy.

"It was bad news," said Eduardo Suarez, an analyst with Scotia Bank in Toronto. "Mexico was the one that reacted strongest to it."

Mexico's peso is the most freely traded currency in Latin America, allowing speculators to easily pile on bearish bets when global markets sour.

Mexico's peso slipped 0.68 percent to 12.7877 per dollar, after slumping 1 percent last week.

Further pressuring the peso, U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January as consumers cut back on car purchases and shopped less online.

The United States is the top trading partner and a slump in the economy harms Mexican exports.

Analysts said gains in riskier assets may be limited after a huge rally at the start of the year. Before its string of losses since last week, the Mexican peso had gained about 10 percent in 2012. "People are taking profits on that," Suarez said.

Of the 152 currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico are in the top six gainers this year, advancing more than 8 percent.

The strong gains are hurting Latin American exporters, since costlier local currencies make manufacturers less competitive against cheaper imports.

Brazil intervened in its spot market last week for the first time since September, and traders said they were expecting the central bank to take further measures to curb the recent appreciation of the real.

Traders are leery that further gains toward 1.70 per dollar could trigger more intervention.

Chile's peso bid 0.9 percent weaker at 484.50 per dollar, pulling back from a five-month high last week as the price for copper, the country's top export, slipped. The peso hit its weakest point in nearly two weeks. (Editing by James Dalgleish)