* Brazil's real knocked lower by reverse currency swap sale
* Few new signals from abroad to give direction to trade
* Mexico, Chile currencies seesaw as Europe woes persist
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazil's currency fell
for the first day in three on Thursday after the central bank
offered to sell reverse currency swaps to stem its rally.
Brazil's real was trading 0.2 percent lower at 1.7087
to the dollar by 1430 GMT while the currencies of Mexico
and Chile traded in narrow ranges.
Brazil's central bank sold only 8.75 percent of all the
swaps contracts offered in the auction, the first such move
since August. At face value, the auction offered $2 billion
worth of swaps - an instrument that is equivalent to a reduction
in future supply of the greenback.
The central bank's action was viewed as a sign it would
intervene more aggressively to keep the real from appreciating
too fast.
"This will put a ceiling on the rise in the real," said
Alfredo Barbutti, an economist with BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo,
adding that beyond this, the currency market was mostly moving
in accordance to trends observed abroad on Thursday.
The real has gained nearly 2 percent in February and almost
9 percent in 2012 on strong inflows as Brazil's economy recovers
from sluggish growth last year. Net U.S. dollar inflows to
Brazil totaled $6.52 billion in the calendar month
through Feb. 17.
The bank sold 3,500, 129-day reverse swaps maturing July 2,
at 99.8282 percent of face value for a nominal yield of 0.4841
percent and financial value of $174.7 million. It failed to sell
38-day reverse swaps maturing April 2.
The announcement of Brazil's reverse currency swap sale
followed intervention on Wednesday when the bank
began buying up dollars amid a strong inward flow of greenbacks
that risked strengthening the real beyond 1.70 to the dollar.
"What we have seen is a flux of funds into the country and
that is negative for the dollar. We are betting that the central
bank will continue to moderate to keep (the real at) this
level," said a Sao Paulo-based trader who asked not to be named.
The Mexican and Chilean pesos seesawed in the wake of
comments by a key European Union policymaker, who said that the
debt-laden region could fall into recession for the second time
in three years, traders said.
Global markets had been pepped in early trade by an upbeat
survey of German business sentiment but the euro later pared
gains and shares weakened with a survey showing the euro zone
economy would shrink this year.
Separately, Brazil in January posted its biggest-ever
monthly current account deficit with dented demand for exports
amid rising imports pushing the balance to a deficit of $7.086
billion in January. See:
Mexico's peso was largely flat at 12.83 to the dollar in
late morning trading, while the Chilean peso reversed early
losses and was up 0.5 percent to 480.75 to the dollar in early
afternoon trading.
In Mexico, Banco de Mexico Governor Agustín Carstens said on
Wednesday he sees no reason to hike interest rates, even though
Mexico's inflation rate is creeping beyond the upper limit of
the central bank's target range.
In Chile, Finance Minister Felipe Larraín said on Thursday
the country's annual inflation this year would likely be
substantially lower than in 2011, when it reached above the
central bank's tolerance range at 4.4 percent.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Additional reporting by Silvio
Cascione and José de Castro in São Paulo; Editing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and Andrea Ricci)