BRASILIA Feb 29 The Mexican peso and other key currencies in Latin America gained on Wednesday after an upward revision in U.S. growth data for the fourth quarter eased concerns of a slowdown in 2012, while the Brazilian real weakened.

Mexico's peso firmed 0.13 percent to 12.83 per dollar, also helped by an injection of more than half a trillion euros by the European Central Bank in an effort to stabilize the euro zone financial system.

The confidence-boosting measure was benign for Brazil's real , however, after its central bank pumped more reais into the economy through a reverse currency swap auction for which it set a cut-off rate of 1.7032 reais per dollar.

The real was bid 1.19 percent weaker to 1.7178 to the dollar by 12:50pm (1550 GMT).

The central bank said U.S. dollar inflows to Brazil totaled $5.251 billion in the calendar month through Feb. 24. The bank also said it purchased $335 million on the spot foreign exchange market over the same time.

Chile's peso weakened 0.2 percent to a bid price of 476.80 to the dollar after industrial production tumbled 10.5 percent in January from December and was down 1.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the government. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by James Dalgleish)