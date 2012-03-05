(Adds analyst comments, updates to close)
* Prospects of more intervention weigh on real
* Venezuela bonds up on speculation of Chavez health
* Mexico place $2.5 bln in global bond
* Mexico's peso down 0.6 pct, Brazil's real weakens 0.2 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, March 5 The real weakened on
Monday after Brazil's top trading partner China cut its growth
forecast and the president of Latin America's No. 1 economy said
authorities would keep acting to curb the currency's strength.
Some market players are betting Brazil's central bank
could make a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut this week in
a bid to further undermine the attraction of the real to
yield-hungry global investors.
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said during a trip to
Germany her country stands ready to take new measures to keep
its currency from strengthening following a revival of dollar
purchases by the central bank and capital controls this year.
Still, Roussef ruled out a so-called "quarantine" on foreign
capital, under which the entry of funds from abroad would
potentially be forced to stay in Brazil for a set period.
"There's a sense that policy makers are going to do far more
this time around to try and prevent appreciation," said Neil
Shearing, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics
in London.
The Brazilian real declined 0.23 percent to bid
at 1.7352 against the dollar. Other Latin American
currencies also slipped.
In Venezuela, the government's global bond due in
September 2027 bid down 0.75 of a point in price,
pushing its yield down nearly 12 basis points to 11.13
percent.
A weekend announcement by President Hugo Chavez that he
will need radiation treatment for cancer fueled speculation his
health could limit his ability to campaign ahead of October
presidential elections and help improve the opposition's
chances.
BIGGER BRAZIL CUT?
Last week, Rousseff blamed a flood of cheap money from
developed countries on the real's rapid rise and vowed to
protect local manufacturers.
A more than 7 percent gain in the real this year is
making local industries in Brazil less competitive against
imports.
Economists polled last week by Reuters unanimously
expected the central bank to cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis
points to 10 percent on Wednesday, which would mark its fifth
half-percentage point cut since August last year.
However, yields on interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> fell
sharply in recent sessions and are now pricing in a 28 percent
chance for a 75 basis point cut on Wednesday, according to
Reuters data.
Rousseff's comments about the real's gains raised some
bets the central bank could slash interest rates more sharply in
a bid to try and deter speculative investors from pouring money
into Brazil and feeding into the real's strength.
"There are some people that think because of their
motivation to control FX appreciation, the central bank may be
thinking more aggressively," said Roberto Melzi, a strategist at
Barclays Capital.
Brazil offers the highest interest rates of any
major economy, drawing in a flood of foreign investors.
Renewed concerns about global economic growth further
undermined support for Latin American currencies.
European data showed private manufacturing and services
activity slowed in February. China also cut growth targets to an
eight-year low.
China is a top customer for Brazil's commodities such as soy
and iron ore and slower growth there could hurt exporters.
Chile's peso also weakened to 0.35 percent to
485.40 per dollar, to a nearly five-week low, on
concern the commodity consuming giant's demand for its main
export copper could weaken.
In Mexico, the peso declined 0.58 percent to 12.8340
per the dollar largely on worries about a global economic
slowdown.
Strategists at RBS securities say the peso could outperform
the real this week, if Brazil's central bank delivers a bigger
than expected rate cut or if policymakers take further measures
to stem the real's advance against the dollar.
Mexico sold $2 billion in a dollar bond due 2044 on
Monday at a yield of 4.84 percent, the lowest yield ever for a
30-year bond, the finance ministry said in a statement.
Investors demanded 3.4 times the amount offered by the
government, the ministry said.
(Reporting By Michael O'Boyle)