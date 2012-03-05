(Adds analyst comments, updates to close)

* Prospects of more intervention weigh on real

* Venezuela bonds up on speculation of Chavez health

* Mexico place $2.5 bln in global bond

* Mexico's peso down 0.6 pct, Brazil's real weakens 0.2 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, March 5 The real weakened on Monday after Brazil's top trading partner China cut its growth forecast and the president of Latin America's No. 1 economy said authorities would keep acting to curb the currency's strength.

Some market players are betting Brazil's central bank could make a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut this week in a bid to further undermine the attraction of the real to yield-hungry global investors.

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said during a trip to Germany her country stands ready to take new measures to keep its currency from strengthening following a revival of dollar purchases by the central bank and capital controls this year.

Still, Roussef ruled out a so-called "quarantine" on foreign capital, under which the entry of funds from abroad would potentially be forced to stay in Brazil for a set period.

"There's a sense that policy makers are going to do far more this time around to try and prevent appreciation," said Neil Shearing, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

The Brazilian real declined 0.23 percent to bid at 1.7352 against the dollar. Other Latin American currencies also slipped.

In Venezuela, the government's global bond due in September 2027 bid down 0.75 of a point in price, pushing its yield down nearly 12 basis points to 11.13 percent.

A weekend announcement by President Hugo Chavez that he will need radiation treatment for cancer fueled speculation his health could limit his ability to campaign ahead of October presidential elections and help improve the opposition's chances.

BIGGER BRAZIL CUT?

Last week, Rousseff blamed a flood of cheap money from developed countries on the real's rapid rise and vowed to protect local manufacturers.

A more than 7 percent gain in the real this year is making local industries in Brazil less competitive against imports.

Economists polled last week by Reuters unanimously expected the central bank to cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 10 percent on Wednesday, which would mark its fifth half-percentage point cut since August last year.

However, yields on interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> fell sharply in recent sessions and are now pricing in a 28 percent chance for a 75 basis point cut on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

Rousseff's comments about the real's gains raised some bets the central bank could slash interest rates more sharply in a bid to try and deter speculative investors from pouring money into Brazil and feeding into the real's strength.

"There are some people that think because of their motivation to control FX appreciation, the central bank may be thinking more aggressively," said Roberto Melzi, a strategist at Barclays Capital.

Brazil offers the highest interest rates of any major economy, drawing in a flood of foreign investors.

Renewed concerns about global economic growth further undermined support for Latin American currencies.

European data showed private manufacturing and services activity slowed in February. China also cut growth targets to an eight-year low.

China is a top customer for Brazil's commodities such as soy and iron ore and slower growth there could hurt exporters.

Chile's peso also weakened to 0.35 percent to 485.40 per dollar, to a nearly five-week low, on concern the commodity consuming giant's demand for its main export copper could weaken.

In Mexico, the peso declined 0.58 percent to 12.8340 per the dollar largely on worries about a global economic slowdown.

Strategists at RBS securities say the peso could outperform the real this week, if Brazil's central bank delivers a bigger than expected rate cut or if policymakers take further measures to stem the real's advance against the dollar.

Mexico sold $2 billion in a dollar bond due 2044 on Monday at a yield of 4.84 percent, the lowest yield ever for a 30-year bond, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Investors demanded 3.4 times the amount offered by the government, the ministry said. (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle)