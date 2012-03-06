* Brazilian central bank expected to cut benchmark rate

* Investors jittery over Greek debt swap deadline

* Mexico's peso down 1.3 pct, Brazil's real weakens 1.3 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, March 6 Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday, led by declines in Brazil's real, on concern about Greece's ability to meet its debt restructuring deadline and ahead of an anticipated Brazilian interest rate cut.

Investors are betting the Brazilian central bank could slash the benchmark interest rate more than expected on Wednesday in an effort to beat back a surge in the real that has hurt local manufacturers.

"The market is tired of intervention," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, a strategist with Royal Bank of Scotland Securities.

In a Reuters poll last week, analysts unanimously predicted the bank would slash its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 10 percent, marking a fifth half-percentage-point cut since August last year.

But investors have become more aggressive in recent days. According to Reuters data, interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> now show market players pricing in a 33 percent chance for a 75-basis-point cut.

The rate cuts, coupled with authorities' continued buying of dollars on the spot market and an extension last week of a tax on foreign loans, has led some investors to cut exposure to the currency fearing more radical action.

Data also showed gross domestic product expanded by a meager 2.7 percent in Brazil during 2011, piling on to concerns about the global economic growth outlook.

The Brazilian real fell 1.34 percent to bid at 1.7588 against the dollar. Other Latin American currencies also depreciated broadly as global markets turned jittery.

Weighing on riskier assets are fears over whether Greece can seal a bond swap deal with private creditors ahead of a looming deadline. Part of a bailout and restructuring plan, an agreement is needed to help the debt-ridden country avert a disorderly default.

A group representing bondholders warned on Tuesday that a chaotic default could cause more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of damage to the region that is already showing signs of a slowdown.

Data showed the euro zone economy slowing at the end of 2011.

The weak euro zone data comes on top of China cutting growth forecasts on Monday to 7.5 percent, sucking enthusiasm out of markets that had largely rallied on hopes of a strengthening economic outlook. China is a top Brazilian trading partner and a key importer of Latin American commodities.

"I don't think we are at the point where we are downgrading the global growth outlook but certainly the enthusiasm has been dampened with recent data," Cattan-Naslausky said.

In Mexico, the peso declined 1.34 percent to 13.0090 per dollar, hitting its weakest in nearly five weeks.

Chile's peso also weakened sharply to 1.14 percent to 491.10 per dollar as prices of its main export, copper, were battered on growth concerns. (Additional reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)