* Brazilian central bank expected to cut benchmark rate
* Investors jittery over Greek debt swap deadline
* Mexico's peso down 1.3 pct, Brazil's real weakens 1.3 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Latin American
currencies weakened on Tuesday, led by declines in
Brazil's real, on concern about Greece's ability to meet its
debt restructuring deadline and ahead of an anticipated
Brazilian interest rate cut.
Investors are betting the Brazilian central bank could
slash the benchmark interest rate more than expected on
Wednesday in an effort to beat back a surge in the real that has
hurt local manufacturers.
"The market is tired of intervention," said Flavia
Cattan-Naslausky, a strategist with Royal Bank of Scotland
Securities.
In a Reuters poll last week, analysts unanimously predicted
the bank would slash its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 10
percent, marking a fifth half-percentage-point cut since August
last year.
But investors have become more aggressive in recent days.
According to Reuters data, interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> now
show market players pricing in a 33 percent chance for a
75-basis-point cut.
The rate cuts, coupled with authorities' continued buying of
dollars on the spot market and an extension last week of a tax
on foreign loans, has led some investors to cut exposure to the
currency fearing more radical action.
Data also showed gross domestic product expanded by a meager
2.7 percent in Brazil during 2011, piling on to concerns about
the global economic growth outlook.
The Brazilian real fell 1.34 percent to bid at 1.7588
against the dollar. Other Latin American currencies also
depreciated broadly as global markets turned jittery.
Weighing on riskier assets are fears over whether Greece can
seal a bond swap deal with private creditors ahead of a looming
deadline. Part of a bailout and restructuring plan, an agreement
is needed to help the debt-ridden country avert a disorderly
default.
A group representing bondholders warned on Tuesday that a
chaotic default could cause more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3
trillion) of damage to the region that is already showing signs
of a slowdown.
Data showed the euro zone economy slowing at the end of
2011.
The weak euro zone data comes on top of China cutting growth
forecasts on Monday to 7.5 percent, sucking enthusiasm out of
markets that had largely rallied on hopes of a strengthening
economic outlook. China is a top Brazilian trading partner and a
key importer of Latin American commodities.
"I don't think we are at the point where we are downgrading
the global growth outlook but certainly the enthusiasm has been
dampened with recent data," Cattan-Naslausky said.
In Mexico, the peso declined 1.34 percent to 13.0090 per
dollar, hitting its weakest in nearly five weeks.
Chile's peso also weakened sharply to 1.14 percent
to 491.10 per dollar as prices of its main export, copper, were
battered on growth concerns.
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by James
Dalgleish)