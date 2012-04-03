* Brazil's real up 0.3 pct, Mexico's peso off 0.4 pct
* Brazil's finance minister: Currency rate "reasonable"
* Chile's peso strongest in month after cenbank's forecast
By Caroline Stauffer and Jean Luis Arce
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 3 Brazil's real
strengthened on Tuesday after the country posted
better-than-expected industrial output numbers while the Mexican
peso lost ground as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
March policy meeting dampened stimulus hopes.
Data in Brazil showed industrial production, which has held
back e conomic growth in the past year, rose 1.3 percent in
February. Revised statistics also showed a smaller decline in
January output than had initially been reported.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega later said the real's current
exchange rate is "reasonable" for local industries, easing
concerns that Brazil's policymakers will take aggressive action
to weaken the real as they implement policies to relieve ailing
industries.
The real strengthened 0.26 percent to close bidding
at 1.8257 per U.S. dollar on the local spot market.
"They don't need to be intervening as strongly any more
since the market is holding at levels they feel comfortable
with," said Klaus Spielkamp, a trader at Bulltick Capital
Markets in Miami.
"We see demand from investors outside of Brazil willing to
place a bet on the valuation of the real," he added.
Local industries' top executives have blamed a strong
currency for a decline in Brazilian production over the past
year and policymakers have committed to weakening the currency
to help domestic manufacturers compete with cheap imports.
The real has weakened about 5.4 percent since February, when
the central bank purchased dollars in the spot market for the
first time since September. The bank held an auction to buy
dollars on Tuesday, as the currency gained.
Mexico's peso, meanwhile, weakened 0.35 percent to
12.764 per dollar after the latest minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve scaled back hopes for more monetary stimulus.
The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee suggested
the Fed is not likely to give markets an additional round of
quantitative easing, a policy tool that in recent years has
benefited high-yielding emerging market assets.
Latin America's currencies strengthened last week after
comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke seemed to leave the door
open for another cash injection.
"Bernanke was misunderstood last week, and today (Tuesday)
the markets were disappointed after the minutes," said Jorge
Gordillo, deputy director of analysis at CI Bank in Mexico City.
Before the Fed minutes were released, the Chilean peso
posted its strongest close in a month, bidding 0.2
percent stronger at 482.15 per dollar.
Chile's central bank revised its 2012 forecast for growth
and inflation upward on Tuesday, raising the prospect of higher
returns for investors.
"The monetary policy report set the tone for today
(Tuesday), since the figures given there suggested the central
bank will have to raise rates," said one currency trader in
Santiago, who asked not to be named.
