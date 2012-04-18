* Brazil's real weakens 1 pct; central bank intervenes

* Mexican peso loses 0.5 pct; Chile peso 0.9 pct weaker

* Commodity prices down ahead of Spain's bond sale

By Alonso Soto

SAO PAULO, April 18 Brazil's real slipped to its weakest level this year on Wednesday and became the worst-performing major world currency so far this month, hit by falling commodity prices and relentless central bank interventions.

The real fell 1 percent to 1.8747 per dollar on Wednesday, after touching its weakest level since Dec. 29. The currency has lost nearly 2.7 percent since the start of April, the biggest slide among the world's 36 most traded currencies, according to Reuters data.

Brazil's central bank intensified its foreign exchange interventions this week with two dollar-buying auctions per day, its quickest pace this year, piling onto the weakening currency.

The auctions are part of the bank's efforts to build up reserves and coincide with the government's battle against the strong local currency, which has cut into exports and hurt local industries with a flood of cheap imports.

"A fall in commodity prices abroad, mostly oil, and forex intervention by the central bank has led to a sharp fall of the real versus the dollar," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist for Brazil at WestLB.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a global commodities benchmark, dropped 1 percent on Wednesday as investor risk appetite retreated, hurting the currencies of Latin America's major raw material exporters.

Renewed focus on the euro zone debt crisis also weighed on Latin American currencies a day ahead of a government bond sale in Spain, as the strains on the euro zone drove investors to the perceived safety of the dollar.

Mexico's peso weakened 0.5 percent to 13.1616 per dollar, and the Chilean peso shed 0.9 percent to 488.6 per dollar, while remaining in a narrow band that has penned in trading since early March.

"There was a lot of caution in the market, with the peso moving between 13.10 and 13.16 per dollar, which is the 100-day moving average, as everyone waits for Spain's auction tomorrow," said Cesar Elizalde, a trader at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City.

"If it goes badly, we could see the peso at 13.30 per dollar without a problem," he said.

The peso has lost about 2.4 percent this month after a sharp rally in the first two months of the year, pressured by concerns about the euro zone debt crisis, patchy economic growth in the United States, and the potential for a sharp slowdown in China. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City and Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)