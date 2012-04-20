* Fresh IMF resources, upbeat German data boost Latam FX

* Peru's peso hits near 15-year high

* Brazil's Mantega says gov't may adopt capital controls

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, April 20 Latin American currencies gained on Friday on renewed risk appetite in global markets after the world's main economies pledged more than $430 billion to boost the International Monetary Fund.

The Group of 20 nations pledged to more than double the IMF's lending capacity as it seeks to protect the global economy from the euro zone's debt crisis.

Upbeat German data also boosted riskier assets across the globe. The Ifo business climate index rose to 109.9 in April, above a forecast of 109.5, in the latest sign that the euro zone's largest economy may continue to outpace the bloc's debt-ravaged smaller economies.

Peru's peso closed at its strongest level in nearly 15 years, at 2.651 per dollar, even after the third-largest central bank market intervention this year.

Other Latin American currencies gained, with the Mexican peso strengthening 0.77 percent to 13.1050 per dollar, while the Chilean peso gained 0.4 percent to 486.20 per dollar.

"We spent the whole week trading sideways," said one trader, who asked not to be named, in Santiago. "Today the external backdrop has been absolutely favorable."

The Brazilian real also gained, partially reversing its losses early this week, even after the central bank bought dollars in the local spot market. It strengthened 0.6 percent, to 1.8680 reais per dollar.

The Brazilian currency, however, is seen underperforming its peers as the government aggressively tries to limit hot money inflows. Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday that Latin America's largest economy may even resort to capital controls as it seeks to protect local manufacturers from the effects of an overvalued currency.

Brazil's government will keep doing "whatever it judges necessary to contain excessive and volatile capital inflows through a combination of intervention in spot and future exchange markets, macroprudential measures and capital controls," Mantega said.

The Brazilian central bank's frequent dollar purchases on the spot market brought the real to its weakest level since November on Wednesday, near 1.90 reais.

Brazil's currency has also been hit by successive interest rate cuts. Yields on rate futures contracts <0#2DIJ:> fell to record lows on mounting speculation of further rate cuts after the central bank slashed borrowing costs this week for the sixth straight time, to 9 percent, just shy of an all-time low.

"The real should continue trading on the back foot amidst expectations for lower rates and central bank intervention," wrote Brown Brothers Harriman's global currency strategy team in a note on Friday. (Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Washington and Froilán Romero in Santiago; Editing by James Dalgleish)