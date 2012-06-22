* Mexico cenbank watching weak peso's impact on inflation
* Investors watching euro zone leaders for crisis solution
* Mexican peso gains 0.2 pct, Brazilian real down 0.2 pct
SAO PAULO, June 22 The Mexican peso rose on
F riday after the central bank expressed concern about possible
inflationary pressures stemming from prolonged currency
weakness, while other Latin American currencies fell on
uncertainty over the future of the euro zone.
The Brazilian real and the Chilean peso
weakened around 0.2 percent while the Colombian peso lost
0.7 percent as investors wondered whether euro zone leaders will
be able to agree on measures to stop the region's debt crisis
from spreading further.
Leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain agreed in Rome
that the European Union should adopt a series of growth measures
worth about 1 percent of its GDP as part of a plan to put the
debt of peripheral euro-zone countries on a sustainable path.
Their meeting on Friday was preparing the ground for a full
EU summit in Brussels on June 28 and 29.
But investors remained cautious as they sought clear signs
of progress in plans to achieve fiscal and banking union in the
euro zone, a move seen as necessary to protect weaker countries
in the single-currency area.
"Investors are watching the meeting of the European leaders,
which should add volatility to the market," said Ricardo Zeno,
managing director at AZ Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.
"There are hopes for new measures, but the truth is that the
uncertainties cause a lot of risk aversion," he added.
Latin American currencies and stocks sold off on Thursday
after a series of weak economic data in the United States, China
and Europe added to concerns about the world economy.
But the Mexican peso rebounded after minutes of the
central bank's monetary policy meeting showed policymakers are
less likely to cut interest rates on fear that prolonged peso
weakness could translate into higher inflation.
"The central bank is trapped between inflation rising and
already above 4 percent, a subvalued peso and high unemployment,
in a very volatile international context," Bank of America
Merrill Lynch economist Carlos Capistran wrote in a research
note.
"Also worth highlighting that some members of the board
noted the recent depreciation of the peso loosens monetary
conditions," he added.
The Mexican peso has lost about 9 percent against the dollar
since mid-March.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 16:38 GMT:
Currencies daily % yearly %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0573 -0.15 -9.18
Mexico peso 13.8729 0.23 0.70
Argentina peso* 5.9400 0.67 -20.37
Chile peso 503.3500 -0.23 3.17
Colombia peso 1,790.6000 -0.70 8.25
Peru sol 2.6510 0.11 1.74
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages
(Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Asher Levine;
Editing by Dan Grebler)