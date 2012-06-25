* Investors worry EU summit will fail to solve debt crisis

* Expectations of central bank intervention support Brazil real

* Real down 0.3 pct, Mexican peso falls 0.7 pct

By Natalia Cacioli

SAO PAULO, June 25 Latin American currencies weakened on Monday on fear that a summit of European leaders later this week would do little to stop the euro-zone debt crisis from further spreading and weighing on the global economic prospects.

The Mexican peso and the Chilean peso lost more than 0.7 percent, while the Brazilian real dropped a more modest 0.3 percent as investors anticipated the central bank could intervene at any moment to support the currency.

"World stocks are falling and the euro is weakening sharply, but the real is not reflecting those moves because investors believe the central bank will intervene," said Italo dos Santos, a manager at the currency desk of Icap brokerage in Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian central bank hasn't intervened in the foreign exchange market with the sale of currency swaps since June 11. Those contracts have a market impact similar to the sale of dollars in futures markets.

Uncertainty related to the euro zone is poised to rise this week, before European leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, in a bid to put an end to the crisis which on Monday forced Spain to request a package worth up to 100 billion euros to rescue its banks.

But hopes of faster fiscal integration in the euro zone, the solution many investors would like to see, are fading as German Chancellor Angela Merkel repeats her opposition to shared liability for the region's debts.

"Markets remain very pessimistic and uncomfortable," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo. "Investors are speculating that nothing will be decided at the EU summit this week."

Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 14:38 GMT: Currencies daily % yearly %

change change

Latest Brazil real 2.0714 -0.35 -9.80

Mexico peso 13.9525 -0.72 0.12

Argentina peso* 5.9500 0.50 -20.50

Chile peso 507.0000 -0.83 2.43

Colombia peso 1,802.6500 -0.65 7.53

Peru sol 2.6590 -0.34 1.43

* Argentine peso's rate between brokerages (Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Danielle Assalve; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)