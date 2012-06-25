(Updates prices, adds details)

* Investors worry EU summit will fail to solve debt crisis

* Expectations of cenbank intervention support Brazil real

* Real closes flat, Mexican peso falls 0.5 pct

By Natalia Cacioli

SAO PAULO, June 25 Latin American currencies weakened on Monday on fear that a summit of European leaders later this week would do little to stop the euro-zone debt crisis from spreading further and weighing on world economic prospects.

The Mexican peso lost 0.5 percent while the Chilean peso slumped 1.2 percent as investors pulled money from emerging-market assets and rushed to the perceived safety of the dollar, which gained around 0.4 percent against the euro.

In a sign of investors' growing aversion to risk, yield spreads between emerging market government bonds and U.S. Treasuries widened 7 basis points to 378 basis points, according to JP Morgan's EMBI+ index. The index is on track for its largest one-day spike since the beginning of the month.

The Brazilian real was an exception, however. It traded lower during most of the session but closed practically flat as investors feared the central bank could intervene to support the currency.

"World stocks are falling and the euro is weakening sharply, but the real is not reflecting those moves because investors believe the central bank will intervene," said Italo dos Santos, a manager at the currency desk of Icap brokerage in Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian central bank hasn't intervened in the foreign exchange market with the sale of currency swaps since June 11, but the mere possibility of central bank action has helped curb the real's depreciation.

The real has weakened 2.2 percent so far in June, and remains about 9.4 percent down since the beginning of the year.

RISING EURO UNCERTAINTY

Uncertainty related to the euro zone is poised to rise this week, before European leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, in a bid to put an end to the crisis which on Monday forced Spain to request a package worth up to 100 billion euros to rescue its banks.

But hopes of faster fiscal integration in the euro zone, the solution many investors would like to see, are fading as German Chancellor Angela Merkel repeats her opposition to shared liability for the region's debts.

"Markets remain very pessimistic and uncomfortable," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo. "Investors are speculating that nothing will be decided at the EU summit this week."

Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 21:20 GMT: Currencies daily % year-to-d

change te %

Latest change Brazil real 2.0660 0.06 -9.56

Mexico peso 13.9157 -0.46 0.39

Argentina peso* 5.9500 0.50 -20.50

Chile peso 508.8000 -1.18 2.06

Colombia peso 1,803.5500 -0.70 7.48

Peru sol 2.6610 -0.41 1.35

* Argentine peso's rate between brokerages (Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Danielle Assalve; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)