MEXICO CITY/RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 Mexico's
peso rose on Tuesday after a poll showed the presidential
front-runner in the election to be held on Sunday could win a
majority in Congress, paving the way for quick economic reforms.
Meanwhile, Brazil's real currency fell after data showed
loan delinquencies at Brazilian banks hit a record high in the
month of May.
The latest poll ahead of Mexico's July 1 vote showed Enrique
Pena Nieto, the candidate from the Institutional Revolutionary
Party (PRI), with a 13 point advantage over left leaning
candidate Andres Manuel Obrador.
The poll by Consulta Mitofsky said the PRI's alliance could
win between 274 and 304 seats in the 500-member lower house of
congress and between 66 and 73 spots in the 128-member Senate.
"The polls are in of Pena Nieto and the people are happy
that reforms will finally come," said Alfredo Puig, a trader at
brokerage Vector in Monterrey, Mexico.
Mexico's currency strengthened 1.11 percent to 13.755
per dollar.
Investors are hopeful that Pena Nieto, can deliver on
promised fiscal, labor and energy reforms including his vow to
open up state oil giant Pemex to more private investment.
Division in congress has blocked major economic reforms in
Mexico since the late 1990s.
In Brazil, the real led losses in the region,
trading 0.31 percent lower, after data showed domestic loan
delinquencies reached a record high. It was the latest in a
series of weak economic indicators that have tempered investor
optimism about Brazil.
Signs Brazil will struggle to grow faster than last year's
disappointing 2.7 percent rate have suggested the government
will resort to even lower interest rates and a weaker currency
to boost the economy.
The Brazilian real weakened even after the central bank
announced it will on Wednesday sell as many as 60,000 currency
swaps, which have an impact similar to the sale of dollars in
the futures market.
The swap auction, the first of that type since June 11, is
aimed at rolling over contracts expiring July 2, one reason why
it had little impact on the market, traders said.
Fears a European summit later this week will do little to
stop the region's debt crisis from spreading pressured Latin
American currencies across the board.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to bury once and for
all the idea of common euro zone bonds on Tuesday, saying Europe
would not share total debt liability "as long as I live", as the
bloc's big four finance ministers met to narrow differences on
how to solve a worsening debt crisis.
"It is basically confirming that nothing is going to come
out of the meeting," said Pedro Tuesta, a Latin American
currency strategist with Washington-based 4Cast. "The market is
starting to think Merkel wants something to explode before she
does something."
Hopes of faster fiscal integration in the euro zone, the
solution many investors would like to see, faded further as
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted as saying she does
not think Europe will reach total debt liability in her
lifetime.
