* Brazil's June consumer inflation lowest in nearly 2 years
* Weak US jobs data drives investors into dollar
* Brazil real drops 0.8 pct, Mexico peso down 0.6 pct
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Brazil's interest-rate
futures dropped on Friday after the country's benchmark
inflation rate hit a near two-year low in June, while Latin
American currencies slid on weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
Reinforcing views that Brazil will cut its benchmark Selic
rate to new lows, the country's statistics bureau said consumer
inflation in June slowed to 0.8 percent, below economists median
forecast for a 0.11 percent reading.
Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2014
dropped 3 basis points to 7.88 percent, while contracts expiring
in January 2015 fell 4 basis points to 8.54 percent.
Latin American currencies also weakened as investors,
worried about global economic prospects, sold emerging market
assets in general and rushed to the perceived safety of the
dollar.
In a sign of investors' growing aversion to risk, yield
spreads between emerging market bonds and U.S. Treasuries
widened 4 basis points to 357 basis points, according to JP
Morgan's EMBI+ index. The dollar rose about half a
percentage point against a basket of major currencies, according
to the U.S. Dollar Index.
Adding to global economic concerns was data showing U.S.
employers added only 80,000 jobs in June, less than the 90,000
new positions expected by analysts.
"After yesterday's ADP (jobs) report, markets expected
slightly better data today. That didn't happen, and market
sentiment was hurt," said Flavio Serrano, senior economist with
BES Investimento in Sao Paulo.
The Brazilian real led losses in the region,
falling 0.8 percent to 2.0394 per dollar. It has lost some 2.8
percent since Tuesday, when a central bank official signaled the
government was not comfortable with a currency below 2 per
dollar.
The Mexican peso dropped 0.6 percent and was on track
to close the week with losses of more than 1 percent. Chile's
peso traded about 0.7 percent lower.
Concerns about the global economy have been on the rise
despite a new round of stimulus measures deployed by central
banks in Europe and China on Thursday.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1635 GMT
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0394 -0.81 -8.38
Mexico peso 13.4990 -0.64 3.49
Argentina peso* 5.9400 0.34 -20.37
Chile peso 499.0000 -0.68 4.07
Colombia peso 1,784.6600 -0.49 8.61
Peru sol 2.6540 -0.26 1.62
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages
(Additional reporting by Natalia Cacioli in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Leslie Gevirtz)