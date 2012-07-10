By Walter Brandimarte

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 The Brazilian real slid on Tuesday as investors feared that the latest efforts by euro zone finance ministers to aid Spain would not be enough to stop the spreading of a crisis that has been hurting emerging economies.

The Mexican peso kept modest gains on hopes that Germany's constitutional court would approve Europe's new bailout fund, which could bring some relief to markets.

Sentiment was fragile, however, with most investors skeptical about the chances of success for an aid package for Spain that euro zone finance ministers outlined overnight.

In a sign of growing market skepticism, key Wall Street indexes erased most of their early gains to trade in the red.

"The dollar is poised to gain further (against the real) today," said Jaime Ferreira, forex trading manager at Intercam brokerage. "As much as markets are calmer today following the decisions in Europe, the problems remain serious and without a solution."

The real last traded 0.4 percent weaker at 2.0338 per U.S. dollar. It closed practically flat on Monday in a session with very thin trading volume due to a holiday in the Sao Paulo state, which concentrates most of the country's financial institutions.

The Mexican peso rose 0.3 percent to 13.2947 per dollar, nearing its strongest level in a week.

The Chilean peso gained 0.1 percent, supported by continued sales of dollars by companies and pension funds that had already driven the currency to a near two-month high on Monday, traders said.

Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1605 GMT:

Currencies daily % YTD %

change change

Latest Brazil real 2.0338 -0.41 -8.13

Mexico peso 13.2935 0.35 5.09

Argentina peso* 5.9500 0.17 -20.50

Chile peso 493.6500 0.13 5.20

Colombia peso 1,784.5000 0.30 8.62

Peru sol 2.6320 0.19 2.47

* Argentine peso's rate between brokerages (Additional reporting by Natalia Cacioli in Sao Paulo; Editing by James Dalgleish)