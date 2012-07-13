RIO DE JANEIRO, July 13 Latin American
currencies gained with higher commodity prices on Friday, after
China's latest economic data allayed fears of a steeper economic
slowdown in the world's largest consumer of raw materials.
The Mexican peso led gains in the region, rising 0.9
percent and partly recovering from losses of almost 1 percent in
the previous session. The Chilean peso strengthened 0.8
percent, benefiting from a 2-percent jump in the prices of
copper, the country's main export product.
Commodities staged a mini relief rally on Friday, with the
CRB index up 0.9 percent, after data showed the Chinese
economy slowed down for the sixth consecutive quarter, but still
grew in line with market expectations.
"The market has been looking for some news that is not
completely negative, and today we had this idea that the Chinese
GDP could have been worse," said Sidnei Nehme, a director at NGO
brokerage in Sao Paulo.
The Brazilian real posted more modest gains of
0.1 percent to 2.0361 per dollar. It has been trading within a
very narrow range between 2.00 and 2.05 reais per dollar in the
past eight sessions, as fears of government intervention in the
currency offset pressure stemming from economic concerns in
Brazil and abroad.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1630 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0361 0.15 -8.23
Mexico peso 13.3270 0.89 4.82
Argentina peso* 6.0800 0.33 -22.20
Chile peso 489.7000 0.82 6.04
Colombia peso 1,777.9000 0.56 9.03
Peru sol 2.6240 0.19 2.78
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages
(Reporting by Natalia Cacioli in Sao Paulo and Walter
Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)