* U.S. retail sales drop for 3rd month in June

* Markets speculate about stimulus measures from U.S., China

* Brazil real drops 0.17 pct, Mexico peso up 0.17 pct

By Natalia Cacioli

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 16 The currencies of Brazil and Mexico were little changed on Monday after economic concerns stemming from a surprise decline in U.S. retail sales were offset by speculation about possible additional stimulus measures from China or the United States.

The Brazilian real dipped 0.17 percent while the Mexican peso edged up 0.17 percent after the government reported U.S. retail sales fell for a third straight month in June, frustrating hopes for a slight gain.

The data spurred some speculation that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could hint at a third round of the Fed's bond-buying program when he delivers his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expectations that China, the largest consumer of commodities exported by Latin America, would unleash additional stimulus measures later this week, also bolstered sentiment.

"Reports that China may adopt stimulus measures this week are neutralizing concerns about Europe," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with WestLB bank in Sao Paulo.

"The market is also wondering how long it is going to take for the Fed to implement QE3," he added, referring to the U.S. central bank's program of bond purchases, known as quantitative easing.

Brazil's real was also pressured by expectations that the Brazilian government will continue to resort to a lower interest rates and a weaker currency to support a faltering economy.

Earlier in the day, a weekly central bank survey showed economists cut their estimate for Brazil's economic growth this year for the 10th consecutive week, to 1.9 percent.

Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1545 GMT:

Currencies daily % YTD %

change change

Latest Brazil real 2.0401 -0.17 -8.41

Mexico peso 13.2794 0.17 5.20

Argentina peso* 6.1600 0.16 -23.21

Chile peso 489.5000 0.86 6.09

Colombia peso 1,778.0000 -0.08 9.02

Peru sol 2.6230 0.00 2.82

* Argentine peso's rate between brokerages (Additonal reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Leslie Adler)