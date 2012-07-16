* U.S. retail sales drop for 3rd month in June

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexico's peso strengthened to its strongest point in more than two months on Monday after a surprise decline in U.S. retail sales fed speculation about extra stimulus measures from China and the United States.

The Mexican peso firmed 0.7 percent and Brazil's real edged up 0.03 percent after the government reported U.S. retail sales fell for a third straight month in June.

The soft economic figure spurred hopes U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could hint at a third round of Fed bond-buying when he delivers his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The bulls in the market are very much in that direction," said Enrique Alvarez, an analyst at IDEAglobal in New York. "There is (confidence) that there's going to be a higher probability of quantitative easing."

Stimulus measures tend to lift riskier assets, as investors search for higher yielding markets.

Expectations China, the largest consumer of commodities exported by Latin America, would unleash additional stimulus measures later this week also bolstered sentiment, especially in Brazil where the Asian giant is a top importer.

"Reports that China may adopt stimulus measures this week are neutralizing concerns about Europe," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with WestLB bank in Sao Paulo.

But Brazil's real continues to be pressured by expectations that the government will continue to resort to lower interest rates and a weaker currency to support a faltering economy.

Last week the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the eighth straight meeting to a record low 8 percent in a bid to stimulate an economy that for nearly a year has failed to respond to a barrage of stimulus measures.

Economists surveyed by Brazil's central bank have an increasingly dim economic outlook, having cut their estimate for Brazilian growth this year for the 10th consecutive week, to 1.9 percent.

The bleak prospects, coupled with the central bank's recent buying and selling of dollars in the local spot market to control volatility, has kept the currency trading in a narrow range.

The moves are turning some investors away from Brazil and towards Latin America's second largest economy, Mexico, where the central bank has a hands-off approach to its currency and growth has been slow but steady.

"You are getting a lot of flows that I think to a certain degree are benefiting from the weakness and the stall in the Brazilian real," Alvarez added.

Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2030 GMT:

Currencies daily % year-to

change date %

Latest change Brazil real 2.0360 0.03 -8.23

Mexico peso 13.2282 0.56 5.60

Argentina peso* 6.2800 -1.75 -24.68

Chile peso 489.5000 0.86 6.09

Peru sol 2.6210 0.08 2.90

* Argentine peso's rate between brokerages

(Additonal reporting by Natalia Cacioli, Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Andrew Hay)