* Markets speculate Bernanke could hint at QE3

* Two-day Bernanke testimony to leave Latam FX on the edge

* Brazilian real, Mexican peso flat, Chilean peso up 0.5 pct

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 Latin American currencies posted slight gains but trading volumes were thin ahead of congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may hint at additional stimulus measures that often boost dollar flows into emerging markets.

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso hovered slightly above Monday's close as investors avoided taking any major positions before Bernanke's two days of testimony. The first on Tuesday will begin at 1400 GMT.

The Chilean peso gained half a percentage point, supported by early gains in the price of copper, the country's main export.

The Fed chairman is expected to be pressed on whether the central bank is close to launching a third round of its bond-buying program, also known as QE3.

Speculation that the Fed could signal that QE3 is on the way grew on Monday after U.S. data showed a surprise decline in retail sales for June. But many analysts say Bernanke is unlikely to deviate much from the minutes of the bank's latest monetary policy meeting, which indicated that bolder stimulus measures were not imminent.

"We think Bernanke is likely to reiterate that the Fed is ready to act if needed, but to fall short of providing guidance for immediate support," Barclays analysts wrote in a research note.

"This is likely to be U.S. dollar-positive, given that recent weaker-than-expected U.S. data have prompted market participants to price a higher chance of QE3."

Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1330 GMT:

Currencies daily % YTD %

change change

Latest Brazil real 2.0355 0.02 -8.20

Mexico peso 13.2110 0.06 5.74

Argentina peso* 6.2800 -1.75 -24.68

Chile peso 487.8000 0.55 6.46

Colombia peso 1,775.0000 0.26 9.20

Peru sol 2.6210 0.08 2.90

* Argentine peso's rate between brokerages (Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Kenneth Barry)