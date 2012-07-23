* Mexican peso slump triggers central bank auction
By Rachel Uranga and Jean Luis Arce
MEXICO CITY, July 23 Latin American currencies
weakened sharply on Monday as growing fears that Spain could
lose access to credit markets stoked risk aversion, pushing the
Mexican peso to its weakest level this month.
The slump in the Mexican peso, the most traded Latin
American currency, caused Mexico's central bank to hold a dollar
auction. The central bank sells dollars to support the peso when
it falls below 2 percent of its value from the previous
session's fix price, a mid-day reference.
"We are in an extremely uncertain time where economic data
sends us tumbling and the risk of Spain remains and is big,"
said Enrique Alvarez, an economist at IDEAGlobal in New York.
Fears Madrid would be forced into an EU bailout spread after
reports that the Spanish region of Murcia was on track to become
the second in the country to seek financial assistance from the
central government. Half a dozen regional governments in the
country were ready to do the same, according to Spanish media.
The Brazilian real slipped 0.86 percent on
worries a Spanish bailout would further stretch the euro zone's
finances as other heavily indebted European countries were
struggling with their finances.
"Greece still isn't out of the picture and we know that that
is going to end without them paying up, and I don't think
there's a solution there," Alvarez added.
The Chilean peso lost 0.65 percent on a fall in the
price of copper, Chile's main export, and following JP Morgan's
recommendation to sell the currency.
As investors' aversion to risk grew, the Mexican peso
weakened to 13.5620 per U.S. dollar, sharply above its 100-day
and 200-day simple moving averages.
The peso had strengthened more than 6 percent since the
beginning of June, bolstered by hopes that the election of a new
president would usher in a string of structural reforms to boost
the country's economy.
But the currency, particularly sensitive to global risk
appetite, could loose steam if the situation deteriorates in
Europe. "We could see another month of bad sentiment and go back
to 14, but it's tough to predict," said Italo Lombardi, a Latin
American economist at Standard Chartered in New York.
The Brazilian real weakened to 2.0405 per dollar, a level
not seen since July 16.
The Chilean peso fell to 492.20 per dollar in its second
consecutive session of losses, after closing at a more than
two-month high of 485.40 on Thursday.
The recent gains led JP Morgan to recommend investors to
sell the currency, targeting a price of 500 per dollar.
"The outperformance of the Chilean economy seems largely
priced in the peso," JP Morgan analyst Carlos Carranza wrote in
a note to clients. He said the bank has recently cut its
forecast for copper prices, which should limit the upside for
the Chilean peso.
