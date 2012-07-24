* Spain pays 2nd highest yield to sell short-term debt
By Natalia Cacioli
SAO PAULO, July 24 The Mexican peso led Latin
American currencies lower on Tuesday as persisting fears of a
Spanish bailout drove investors out of emerging markets for a
third consecutive session.
The Mexican peso slid 1.1 percent, one day after
sharp currency losses forced the Mexican central bank to sell
dollars at an auction. The bank intervenes in the market
whenever the peso weakens more than 2 percent from the previous
session's fix price.
The Brazilian real was little changed during
the first part of the session but dropped 0.3 percent in the
afternoon, as U.S. stock markets added to losses.
"We're focused on what is happening out there. And the
situation is getting more and more critical," said Joao
Medeiros, a director at Pioneer brokerage in Sao Paulo.
Expectations Spain would need a full bailout that would
further stretch the euro zone's finances grew further after
Madrid paid its second highest yield to issue short-term debt
since the introduction of the euro.
The Brazilian real has lost nearly 2 percent since
Thursday's close as tensions in the euro zone rose, but
investors have been wary of weakening the currency too much as
they fear the central bank could intervene in the market to
support it.
The bank last month sold large amounts of currency swaps,
which essentially increase the supply of dollars in the futures
market, whenever the real weakened to near 2.10 per dollar. The
currency last traded at 2.0458 per greenback.
Analysts now expect the central bank to roll over in the
next few days currency swaps worth $4.6 billion that expire on
Aug. 1.
"The expectation is that the central bank will roll over all
the contracts, as it is reasonable to believe it doesn't want
market liquidity to shrink right now," said Darwin Dib, chief
economist at CM Capital Markets in Sao Paulo.
Latin American FX prices at 1800 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0458 -0.26 -8.67
Mexico peso 13.7367 -1.08 1.69
Argentina peso* 6.3800 0.63 -25.86
Chile peso 494.7000 -0.51 4.97
Colombia peso 1,803.1000 -0.78 7.50
Peru sol 2.6400 -0.27 2.16
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages
