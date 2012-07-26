* ECB to do "whatever it takes" to preserve euro, says
Draghi
* Mexico exchange rate doesn't reflect fundamentals, says
Carstens
* Brazil real firms 0.7 pct, Mexico peso up 0.9 pct
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 Latin American
currencies rallied early on Thursday as remarks by the ECB chief
Mario Draghi fueled bets that policymakers were ready to deploy
more stimulus measures that often translate into foreign
currency inflows to emerging markets.
Draghi said the European Central Bank was ready to do
"whatever it takes" to preserve the euro, encouraging investors
who were already betting on an imminent action by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
Latin American currencies gained for the second straight
session. The Brazilian real firmed by 0.7 percent
while The Chilean peso jumped 1.2 percent.
The Mexican peso strengthened 0.9 percent as central
bank governor Agustin Carstens said in London the currency had
room to appreciate because the current exchange rate did not
reflect Mexico's fundamentals.
Latin American FX prices at 1315 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0221 0.70 -7.60
Mexico peso 13.4643 0.86 3.75
Argentina peso* 6.4100 0.31 -26.21
Chile peso 485.7500 1.18 6.91
Colombia peso 1,787.0000 0.68 8.47
Peru sol 2.6370 0.15 2.28
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages
(Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)