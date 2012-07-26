(Adds analyst's comment)

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Latin American currencies rallied on Thursday as remarks by the ECB chief Mario Draghi fueled bets that policymakers were ready to deploy more stimulus measures that often translate into foreign currency inflows to emerging markets.

Currencies advanced for a second-straight session with Brazil's real up 0.7 percent against the dollar and the Mexican peso firming 1.3 percent. The Chilean peso also jumped 1.1 percent.

"It's providing some relief, or underscoring the policy backing that people are looking for," said Alejandro Cuadrado, head of Latin American FX strategy at BBVA in New York. "It's not a final solution and the risk is certainly still out there."

Draghi said the European Central Bank was ready to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro, encouraging investors who were already betting on an imminent action by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Mexico's peso, one of the world's most liquid currencies, is strongly correlated with global risk appetite and has seen sharp swings in its value over the last couple of months.

Worries about the euro zone debt crisis and global growth have been weighing on Latin American currencies, with the Mexican peso hitting a three-year low at the start of June. The currency has bounced back

But Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday the peso's level does not reflect the country's solid fundamentals he said the currency has room to appreciate.

Despite the volatility, investors have continued to buy Mexican peso-denominated debt, pushing holdings of 3-year to 30-year notes to a record 835 billion Mexican pesos ($62 billion).

Mexican growth is expected to hit 3.7 percent this year, according to a Reuters poll, above the 2 percent seen in Brazil, where the economy is flagging and the central bank has slashed interest rates to a record low.

"In countries like Mexico and, to some extent, some of the other Latin American countries we have continued to see inflows and Brazil is the one country where we have seen outflows in terms of investor outflows, portfolio outflows," Cuadrado added. "Even with high volatility and the weaker behavior of the Mexican peso, we haven't seen that."

The real has been stuck within a narrow range between 2 and 2.05 per dollar since early July. Foreign investors have been spooked from Brazil's market due to shifting intervention policies.

Latin American currencies at 2059 GMT Currencies daily % yearly %

Latest change change Brazil real 2.0219 0.71 -7.54

Mexico peso 13.4100 1.27 4.17

Argentina peso* 6.3800 1.10 -25.86

Chile peso 485.7000 1.19 6.92

Peru sol 2.6240 0.50 2.78

* Argentine peso's rate between brokerages

