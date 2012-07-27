* Euro zone policymakers seen acting to support Spain, Italy
* Fed also expected to deploy additional stimulus
* Mexico peso jumps 1.35 pct, Brazil real dips 0.04 pct
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexico's peso surged on
Friday and Chile's currency also gained on hopes for additional
economic stimulus on both sides of the Atlantic could result in
strong foreign-currency flows into emerging markets.
The Mexican peso led gains in the region, rallying
1.35 percent to 13.2230 per dollar after Bloomberg reported that
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi would meet with the
president of Germany's Bundesbank to discuss measures, including
bond purchases, to help the euro zone.
"Draghi got the market built up for something big and all
risk assets are up," said Win Thin, an emerging markets analyst
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
It was the second day in a row that comments from Draghi
boosted the market. On Thursday, he said that the EBC will do
whatever it takes within its mandate to preserve the euro.
But analysts cautioned it may be difficult to overcome the
Bundesbank's reservations and resume its Securities Markets
Programme (SMP), which it last deployed to buy government bonds
in the open market nearly five months ago.
Adding to optimism, weak U.S. economic data is strengthening
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would deploy
additional stimulus measures. Data showed the U.S. economy
slowed in the second quarter as consumers spent at their slowest
pace in a year.
Monetary stimulus in the United States and Europe tends to
depress the yield investors can get on fixed-income assets in
those countries, driving increased flows into emerging markets,
where interest rates are higher.
The Chilean peso rose 0.46 percent to 483.50 per
dollar, its strongest level in nearly three months, also
benefiting from jump in the price of copper, the
country's main export product.
"The peso pierced the level of 485.00 per dollar, which now
became a floor for the currency in the short term," said Sergio
Tricio, head of research at Forex Chile.
The Brazilian real traded nearly flat, slipped
0.04 percent to bid at 2.0228 per dollar as investors feared the
central bank could intervene in the market if the currency
strengthens too much.
The real has been stuck in a narrow range between 2.0 and
2.05 reais in the past several weeks, in what traders call an
informal trading band imposed by the central bank.
(Additional reporting by; Moises Avila in Santiago; Editing by
Leslie Gevirtz)