By Natalia Cacioli

SAO PAULO, July 30 Latin American currencies snapped three days of gains on Monday as investor caution ahead of policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank later in the week fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar.

Currencies in the region strengthened late last week after ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes within the bank's mandate to preserve the euro.

Investors are now waiting to see what action the ECB will take when it meets on Thursday, while also looking for signals of more policy stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Investors are still walking on egg shells due to the situation in Europe," said Reginaldo Galhardo, a foreign exchange manager with Treviso Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Investors are bypassing risk and looking for safety in the dollar. People are waiting for the ECB meeting to see what kind of adjustments will be made to solve the crisis."

The Brazilian real led losses in the region, weakening 0.7 percent to 2.0365 per dollar, followed by the Mexican peso, which was down 0.4 percent at 13.2850 per greenback.

The real was further pressured by investor expectations that Brazil's central bank will not roll over swap contracts expiring on Wednesday.

"It's very possible that the central bank will not carry out this rollover because we are closer to 2 reais than 2.10 reais (per dollar)," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with WestLB Brasil in Sao Paulo. "If it goes forward with the auction and central banks abroad issue stimulus, the dollar could break 2 reais, and the government has already shown that it doesn't want that."

The real has been stuck in a narrow range between 2.0 and 2.05 reais in the past several weeks, in what traders call an informal trading band imposed by the central bank.

The Chilean peso was 0.2 percent stronger, on the other hand, at 482.60 per dollar.

Latin American FX prices at 1745 GMT

Currencies daily YTD pct

pct change

Latest change Brazil real 2.0365 -0.67 -8.25

Mexico peso 13.2850 -0.39 5.15

Argentina peso* 6.3400 1.74 -25.39

Chile peso 482.6000 0.19 7.60

Colombia peso 1,789.2500 0.10 8.33

Peru sol 2.6240 0.00 2.78

* Argentine peso's rate between brokerages

