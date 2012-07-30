* Uncertainty over ECB, Fed action saps risk appetite

* Brazil central bank not expected to roll over swap contracts

* Brazil real weakens 0.73 pct; Mexico peso OFF 0.21 pct

By Natalia Cacioli and Jean Luis Arce

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 30 Latin American currencies snapped three days of gains on Monday as investor caution ahead of policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank later in the week fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar.

Currencies in the region strengthened late last week after ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes within the bank's mandate to preserve the euro.

Investors are now awaiting what action the ECB will take when it meets on Thursday, while also looking for signals of more policy stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its two-day meeting starting on Tuesday.

The Brazilian real weakened 0.73 percent to 2.0378 per dollar, and the Mexican peso lost 0.21 percent at 13.2700 per greenback.

"Markets are basically waiting to see what the central banks announce, particularly the European Central Bank on Thursday," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City.

"If there is disappointment with the ECB, there will be will see renewed pressure on the (Mexican) peso.

Market players expect the ECB to re-start its dormant bond-buying program to help ease bond yields in Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters poll.

But investors were split on whether the bank would offer cheap loans, a measure that could increase foreign inflows into riskier assets and spur a rally.

Camarena said if the ECB offers enough stimulus, the peso could strengthen to as much as 13.15 per dollar.

In Brazil, the real was further pressured by investor expectations that Brazil's central bank will not roll over swap contracts expiring on Wednesday.

"It's very possible that the central bank will not carry out this rollover because we are closer to 2 reais than 2.10 reais (per dollar)," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with WestLB Brasil in Sao Paulo. "If it goes forward with the auction and central banks abroad issue stimulus, the dollar could break 2 reais, and the government has already shown that it doesn't want that."

The real has been stuck in a narrow range between 2.0 and 2.05 reais in the past several weeks, in what traders call an informal trading band imposed by the central bank.

The Chilean peso was 0.19 percent stronger, on the other hand, at 482.60 per dollar.

Latin American FX prices at 2100 GMT Currencies daily % year-to-d

Latest change te %

change Brazil real 2.0378 -0.74 -8.39

Mexico peso 13.2700 -0.28 5.27

Argentina peso* 6.3400 1.74 -25.39

Chile peso 482.6000 0.19 7.60

Peru sol 2.6280 -0.15 2.63

* Argentine peso's rate between brokerages

(Additional reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)