* Brazilian real seen testing 2-per-dollar level

* Colombia finmin "prays" for stronger intervention

* Brazil real gains 0.28 pct, Mexico peso up 0.53 pct (Repeats to additional subscribers; Recasts, adds comments)

By Jean Arce

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 Mexico's peso gained on T hursday as high inflation boded steady interest rates ahead while Brazil's real got a lift after weak factory data in China backed hopes of more stimulus in Brazil's top trading partner.

Mexico's annual inflation accelerated to its highest rate in more than two years in July on a surge in egg and fresh produce prices, reinforcing bets that policymakers will hold interest rates steady at 4.50 percent in the coming months.

Mexico has held interest rates steady this year even as Brazil slashed borrowing costs to support growth. Rock-bottom interest rates in the United States and Europe have boosted the appeal of higher-yielding Latin American currencies.

Mexican annual inflation rose to 4.42 percent last month, above the central bank's 4 percent comfort zone. Even though there are signs Mexican growth may be slowing, high inflation should keep policymakers from cutting interest rates.

Lower benchmark rates would curb the gains investors can make from borrowing in dollars or euros to invest in Mexican fixed-income assets.

"With expectations that inflation could stay above 4 percent in the coming months, we think that the central bank of Mexico cannot cut interest rates," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City. "In the short term, this helps the peso."

The Mexican peso strengthened 0.53 percent to 13.0860 per dollar, also boosted by data showing claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell in the United States, Mexico's main trading partner.

Meanwhile, expectations for additional Chinese stimulus rose after data showed growth in the country's factory output slowed to the weakest pace in three years.

China is the largest consumer of Latin American commodities, and prices of raw materials have great sway over currencies in the region.

The Brazilian real gained 0.28 percent to 2.0160 per dollar, leading some analysts to forecast the market could soon test the central bank's willingness to defend the level of 2 reais per dollar, considered by investors an informal floor for the currency.

"The real is nearing the level of 2 per dollar and, with a possible decline in risk aversion, markets may test this level today," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist at Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Government officials have repeatedly said that a real stronger than 2 per dollar could hurt Brazilian exporters, leading investors to believe the central bank would step into the market to defend that level.

The tide of yield-hungry global investors has been strengthening currencies around Latin America and pressuring exporters.

Colombian Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry called on industrialists to "pray" that the central bank boosts dollar purchases to ease gains in the currency after noting foreign direct investment in Colombia could reach $17 billion this year and boost the peso.

Echeverry said the monetary authority, which is independent from the government, should step up dollar purchases to $40 million a day to strengthen its arsenal to fight the gaining peso. The bank currently buys at least $20 million a day on the spot market.

Latin American FX prices at 2100 GMT:

Currencies daily % year-to-

change ate %

Latest change Brazil real 2.0145 0.36 -7.25

Mexico peso 13.0860 0.53 6.75

Argentina peso* 6.2300 0.48 -24.08

Chile peso 474.8000 0.29 9.37

Colombia peso 1788.00 -0.01 8.65

Peru sol 2.6160 0.00 3.10

* Argentine peso's rate between brokerages

