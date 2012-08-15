* Muted U.S. inflation supports possible additional stimulus * U.S. industrial production suggests economic pick-up * Markets skeptical about Brazil infrastructure measures * Brazilian real, Mexican peso each gain about 0.2 pct By Anna Irrera RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 Latin American currencies were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested a mixed bag of data from the United States that did little to move the needle on the economic outlook. The U.S. government reported consumer inflation was muted in July, giving the Federal Reserve space for a third round of quantitative easing to revive the country's sluggish economy. Monetary stimulus from the United States generally boosts inflows of dollars into higher-yielding emerging countries. A second report, however, showed that U.S. industrial production increased 0.6 percent in July from the previous month, suggesting a pick-up in economic activity that would lessen the likelihood of QE3. "Markets are stagnant with low trading volumes. Economic expectations remain the same," said Italo dos Santos, a currency specialist at Icap brokerage in Sao Paulo. The Brazilian real rose modestly, up 0.18 percent at 2.0025 per U.S. dollar. Investors remained skeptical about the long-term effects of a series of government measures announced on Wednesday to attract up to 133 billion reais ($66 billion) in private investments for infrastructure. The measures, which include a plan to double the capacity of Brazil's highways, are an attempt by President Dilma Rousseff to lower the costs for business in the country. If successful, they could jump-start the Brazilian economy, which has come to a near halt in the past year, weighing on the real. Yet investors remained unconvinced that the measures could have significant short-term effects. "Any impact will be felt over a period of years rather than months. We remain of the view that growth in the near-term is likely to disappoint," research firm Capital Economics said in a report. The Chilean peso dipped 0.1 percent in a fourth day of losses as the price of copper continued to decline. Copper, which lost 0.2 percent, is Chile's main export. The Mexican peso gained 0.24 percent to 13.1506 per dollar, after two days of losses. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1653 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0225 0.18 -7.61 Mexico peso 13.1506 0.24 6.23 Argentina peso* 6.2900 0.16 -24.80 Chile peso 482.3000 -0.12 7.67 Colombia peso 1,820.5500 -0.94 6.47 Peru sol 2.6150 0.00 3.14 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages