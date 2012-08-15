* Markets skeptical about Brazil infrastructure measures
* Brazilian real gains 0.2, Mexican peso up 0.3 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Jean Luis Arce
MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 Latin American currencies
mostly edged up on Wednesday after a mixed bag of economic data
from the United States did little to change the economic outlook
or the prospects for more monetary policy stimulus from central
banks.
Brazil's real advanced 0.24 percent to 2.0210 while Mexico's
peso strengthened 0.3 percent to 13.1422 against the U.S.
dollar. The peso was further supported by Mexican central bank
governor Agustin Carstens' reassurances there would be no need
to change monetary policy if inflation eases as expected.
Investors have been concerned that downbeat U.S. data could
provide motivation for the Federal Reserve to boost the sluggish
economy with a third round of so-called quantitative easing.
Such stimulus tends to drive yield-hungry investors into riskier
assets.
But a recent round of better-than-expected economic figures
and discordant indicators on Wednesday have market players
looking to the central bank meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming for
clues of the next move.
"The market is waiting for Jackson Hole and the Federal
Reserve," said Enrique Alvarez, an analyst at IDEAglobal in New
York. On top of that he added, "there is a summer lethargy.
There isn't volume or liquidity."
U.S. government reported consumer inflation was muted in
July, providing space for more stimulus. But U.S. industrial
production increased 0.6 percent in July from the previous
month, suggesting a pick-up in economic activity that would
lessen the likelihood of QE3.
In Brazil, investors remained skeptical about the long-term
effects of a series of government measures announced on
Wednesday to attract up to 133 billion reais ($66 billion) in
private investments for infrastructure.
The measures, which include a plan to double the capacity of
Brazil's highways, are an attempt by President Dilma Rousseff to
lower the costs for business in the country. If successful, they
could jump-start the Brazilian economy, which has come to a near
halt in the past year, weighing on the real.
Yet investors remained unconvinced that the measures could
have significant short-term effects.
"Any impact will be felt over a period of years rather than
months. We remain of the view that growth in the near-term is
likely to disappoint," research firm Capital Economics said in a
report.
The Chilean peso dipped 0.12 percent in a fourth
day of losses as the price of copper continued to decline.
Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 2207 GMT:
howa Daily Year-to
pct date
Latest change pct
change
Brazil real 2.0210 0.24 -7.55
Mexico peso 13.1422 0.30 6.29
Argentina peso* 6.2900 0.16 -24.80
Chile peso 482.3000 -0.12 7.67
Peru sol 2.6150 0.00 3.14
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages