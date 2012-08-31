* Investors in risk-on mode before Bernanke speech at 1400
GMT
* Brazil real flat as central bank seen allowing swaps to
expire
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 31 Most Latin American
currencies gained early on Friday as investors moved back into
risky assets ahead of a much-anticipated speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
The Mexican peso gained 0.4 percent while the Chilean
peso was 0.3 percent stronger.
The Brazilian real was little changed, however, as investors
cautiously awaited a decision by the country's central bank on
whether to roll some $4.5 billion in currency swaps that were
originally sold to support the currency.
The central bank has until the end of the session to roll
those contracts, which expire on Monday. Most analysts expect
the bank will allow them to expire, effectively reducing dollar
liquidity in the futures market.
The central bank's decision will likely hinge on the impact
of Bernanke's speech on currency markets. If the Fed chief
disappoints in signaling another round of monetary stimulus,
driving the dollar significantly higher against most currencies,
then the central bank could decide to roll the swaps to support
the real.
Brazilian policymakers have kept the real at narrow range of
2.0-2.1 per dollar for the past two months, intervening whenever
it nears both edges of that range, to ensure a currency level
that does not hurt exports nor stoke inflation.
Latin American FX prices at 1320 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.0475 -0.05 -8.74
Mexico peso 13.3084 0.39 4.97
Argentina peso* 6.3500 0.31 -25.51
Chile peso 479.4000 0.35 8.32
Colombia peso 1,825.0000 0.23 6.21
Peru sol 2.6100 0.00 3.33
* Argentine peso's rate between
brokerages