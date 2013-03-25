* Potential for Brazil currency intervention eyed * Mexico peso flat, Brazil real dips 0.05 pct By Natalia Cacioli and Bruno Federowski MEXICO CITY, March 25 Latin American currencies were little changed on Monday as concerns about a Cyprus bailout deal weighed on demand for riskier assets around the globe. News of a last-minute deal to save Cyprus from a financial meltdown gave way to broader concerns about Europe's banking sector. "The market is oscillating in the wake of such information from Europe," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at WestLB bank. Brazil's real bid at 2.0105 per dollar, 0.05 percent weaker than Friday's close. It crossed on Thursday the 2-per-dollar mark that many analysts believed to be a boundary of an informal trading range imposed by policymakers. Since then, investors have been wary of a possible central bank intervention to stem currency losses. Many analysts say the bank is unlikely to allow the real to depreciate too much to avoid inflation pass-through. In Mexico, the peso was flat at 12.3590 per dollar. It gained more than half a percentage point on Friday after higher-than-expected inflation data suggested the central bank will be unable to further lower interest rates in coming months. Mexico's peso is trading near a more than 1-1/2 year high, hit last week, and the currency is seen gaining more ground on expectations that the new government will push major economic reforms through a divided Congress this year. "The peso looks very stable because the view remains that foreign investors will keep pouring in. Moreover, with all this issue of global risk, the Mexican economy looks pretty stable," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City. Latin American FX prices at 2230 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0105 -0.05 1.47 Mexico peso 12.3590 0.00 4.09 Chile peso 472.8000 -0.02 1.25 Peru sol 2.5830 0.27 -1.24 Argentina peso 5.1150 -0.05 -3.96 Argentina peso 8.2200 3.16 -17.52