* U.S. manufacturing data for March weaker than expected * Investors alert for possible c.bank intervention in Brazil * Mexico peso drops 0.4 pct; Brazil real unchanged SAO PAULO, April 1 Mexico's peso fell on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data weighed on the outlook for Mexican exports, while other Latin American currencies were little changed in slow post-Easter trading. The Mexican peso lost 0.4 percent after U.S. private-sector data showed national factory activity grew at the slowest rate in three months in March. The data suggested a slowdown in the economy of the United States, which is the main destination of Mexico's exports. The Brazilian real was unchanged from Friday at 2.02 per dollar as investors feared the central bank could intervene in the market again if the currency weakened further. On Thursday, before the long Easter weekend, the real ended at a more than two-month low. Many analysts believe the Brazilian central bank wants the real to remain within a tight range of 1.95 reais to around 2 reais per dollar -- slightly stronger than it was at the end of 2012 -- to avoid inflation pass-through. "The central bank monitors that band very closely, and if it sees some sort of speculation in the market, it will likely intervene again," said Joao Medeiros, a director at Pioneer brokerage in Sao Paulo. Brazilian policymakers last intervened in the market on Wednesday, when the real neared the level of 2.03 per dollar. Trading volumes were thin in Brazil and in other Latin American foreign exchange markets as European investors remained on holiday. Latin American FX prices at 1932 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.0200 0.00 0.99 Mexico peso 12.3565 -0.38 4.11 Chile peso 472.5000 -0.19 1.31 Colombia peso 1822.0600 0.16 -3.08 Peru sol 2.5890 0.04 -1.47 Argentina peso 5.1200 0.00 -4.05 Argentina peso 8.3800 -0.95 -19.09