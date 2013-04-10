* Brazil March inflation eases pressure for imminent Selic
hike
* Brazil real, Mexico peso gain on expected dollar inflows
* Chile peso drops as finmin, c.bank to discuss FX strength
By Walter Brandimarte
SAO PAULO, April 10 Brazilian interest-rate
futures fell on Wednesday after easing inflation data suggested
the central bank may be able to put off a cycle of monetary
policy tightening, while the currencies of Brazil and Mexico
rose on expected dollar inflows.
In Chile, however, the peso fell after Finance Minister
Felipe Larrain fueled speculation of an imminent government
intervention to stem currency gains.
Discussion about the timing of an expected interest-rate
hike in Brazil heated up after a report showed March consumer
inflation came in slightly lower than expected by economists,
even though it pierced a government target ceiling.
The data eased pressure on the central bank to lift the
benchmark Selic rate off its all-time low of 7.25 percent next
week, driving interest-rate futures lower.
Contracts maturing in January 2014, one of the most
traded, dropped 3 basis points to 7.85 percent, while those
expiring in January 2017 fell 6 basis points to 9.08
percent.
Still, the domestic yield curve continued to price
in the beginning of a monetary policy tightening cycle in May,
with an initial rate rise of at least 25 basis points.
"The result was very favorable. It's a relief for the
government, it lowers the expectation for a rate hike and will
calm things down, so to speak, for the next few days," said Jose
Franciso Goncalves, chief economist with Banco Fator in Sao
Paulo.
"Interest-rate futures are falling and the drop in the short
end of the curve indicates that the chances of a rate hike in
April have declined," he added.
DOLLAR INFLOWS
Expectations that global monetary stimulus will continue to
provide a steady flow of dollars seeking higher yields in
emerging markets supported Latin American currencies in general.
The Mexican peso rose to as high as 12.0963 per
dollar according to Reuters data, its strongest level in 20
months, as investors saw the central bank unlikely to intervene
to curb currency gains.
Rising Mexican inflation, on the other hand, made it more
difficult for the government to ease monetary policy - a move
that could reduce the appeal of the peso to foreign investors.
In Brazil, the real gained 0.4 percent even as
lower-than-expected inflation reduced bets on an imminent hike
of the benchmark Selic rate.
Even if the central bank decides not to tighten its monetary
policy next week, investors still expect the Selic to rise in
May, which would increase the appeal of real-denominated assets
at a moment when Japan embarks on an unprecedented stimulus
program.
Analysts also said a number of domestic factors were
supporting the real, including expected dollar inflows from
agricultural exports and foreign bond sales by Brazilian
companies.
"We should have inflows both from the trade balance and the
financial account. And we have some relief abroad as well," said
Mauricio Nakahodo, an economic consultant with Tokyo-Mitsubishi
bank in Sao Paulo.
On the opposite direction, the Chilean peso
weakened after Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said he will meet
with the president of the central bank in coming days to discuss
the strength of the currency.
The peso, which in the past few days has been trading near
levels that prompted the central bank to launch a
dollar-purchasing program in early 2011, dropped 0.2 percent.
Latin American FX prices at 1510 GMT:
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 1.9755 0.43 3.26
Mexico peso 12.1042 0.42 6.28
Chile peso 468.1000 -0.26 2.26
Colombia peso 1821.6000 -0.30 -3.05
Peru sol 2.5750 0.08 -0.93
Argentina peso 5.1375 0.00 -4.38
Argentina peso 8.3500 0.24 -18.80