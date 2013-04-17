* Downward revision in IMF forecasts fuel global growth concerns * Investors on watch for Brazil's key rate decision later on the day * Mexico peso drops 0.9 pct, Brazil real falls 0.7 pct By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday as concerns about global economic growth sparked a selloff in risk assets such as stocks and commodities. Regional currencies were hit by an increase in risk aversion that drove investors to the perceived safety of the dollar and by a sharp decline in commodities prices, which worsened the outlook for Latin America's exports. Mexico's peso, the best-performing Latin American currency in the year to date, lead losses in the region with a 0.9 percent drop. The peso has pulled back about 2 percent from a 20-month high it hit last week, but still kept gains of nearly 5 percent since the beginning of 2013. The Brazilian real lost 0.6 percent, returning to the level of 2 units per dollar, even as investors expect the central bank to kick off a monetary tightening cycle later on Wednesday, potentially bolstering the allure of the currency. "The real is now reacting to the external scenario, but investors are trading with their eyes peeled for events in Brazil and abroad," said Jose Carlos Amado, a currency trader at Renascenca brokerage in Sao Paulo. While investors in Brazil's interest-rate futures market priced in a 50 basis points increase in Brazil's benchmark Selic rate, many analysts bet the central bank will be less aggressive, with a hike of only 25 basis points this time. Brazil's Selic rate currently stands at an all-time low of 7.25 percent even as consumer inflation hit 6.59 percent in the 12-month period through March, piercing the ceiling of a government target range. In Chile, the peso dropped 0.59 percent to a three-month low of 474.70 per dollar, as prices of copper, the country's main export product, fell more than 3 percent. The decline in the metal's price followed a downward revision of global economic growth projections by the International Monetary Fund. Latin American FX prices at 1742 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0034 -0.67 1.83 Mexico peso 12.2410 -0.88 5.09 Chile peso 474.7000 -0.59 0.84 Colombia peso 1848.3500 -0.81 -4.46 Peru sol 2.5930 -0.23 -1.62 Argentina peso 5.1550 0.00 -4.70 Argentina peso 8.6700 -1.73 -21.80