* Brazil real gains slightly as Wall St rises * Chilean peso hits year low as copper prices fall * Mexican peso weakens 0.2 percent RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 Latin America's most-traded currencies ended the week with losses of more than 1.5 percent, weighed down by global growth concerns, even as the Brazilian real recovered slightly on Friday. The real gained a quarter percentage point as investors who were long dollars pocketed some of this week's profits in the greenback. Still, the Brazilian currency ended the week with losses of 2.1 percent. "The market took a breather as equities recovered abroad," said Glauber Romano, a currency trader with Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. Despite the recovery on Wall Street, the Mexican peso dropped 0.2 percent, increasing weekly losses to about 1.5 percent. In Chile, the peso dropped 0.25 percent and closed at 476.80 per dollar, its weakest level so far this year, as copper prices slid further. For the week, the Chilean currency dropped 1.8 percent. Prices for copper, Chile's main export product, had their biggest weekly decline since 2011 on concerns about global growth. "The drop in the peso is basically the result of a sustained decline in copper prices, as well as of higher demand for dollars, especially from foreign banks, during the past few days," said a trader in Santiago. Latin American FX prices at 2100 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0115 0.25 1.42 Mexico peso 12.2590 -0.20 5.01 Chile peso 476.8000 -0.25 0.40 Colombia peso 1837.3000 0.22 -3.88 Peru sol 2.5920 0.00 -1.58 Argentina peso 5.1625 -0.05 -4.84 Argentina peso 8.6000 0.70 -21.16