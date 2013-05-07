* Talk of Mexico rating action lifts peso to near 1-mth high * Small dollar inflows support Brazil real * Mexican peso up 0.6 pct, Brazil real gains 0.2 pct By Jean Arce MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, May 7 Mexico's peso rallied on Tuesday on talk that Fitch Ratings could signal an upcoming upgrade of the country's credit rating, while small dollar inflows supported the Brazilian real. A rally in key Wall Street indexes, which flirted with all time highs, also supported Latin American currencies by encouraging investors to take on risk in emerging markets. The Mexican currency gained 0.6 percent to a near one-month high of 12.0345 per dollar as traders speculated that Fitch was about to review the outlook on Mexico's BBB credit rating to positive from stable. A positive outlook would sign that the rating agency is considering upgrading Mexico's credit rating in the next 18 months or so. A spokeswoman for Fitch was not immediately available to comment. A little over two months ago, however, the firm said Mexico's ratings will depend on progress the new administration makes on reforms to boost competitiveness, productivity, growth and fiscal flexibility. A formal review of Mexico's ratings was expected for this month, Fitch's analyst Shelly Shetty told Reuters in an interview in June 2012. In Brazil, the real rose 0.2 percent in the afternoon, after trading practically unchanged during most of the morning, as traders cited small dollar inflows in an otherwise quiet market. "As net flows have been fairly muted, any inflow or outflow results in exchange rate variations that have been modest in general," said Waldir Kiel, an economist with H.Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo. Latin American FX prices at 1850 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0070 0.22 1.64 Mexico peso 12.0345 0.63 6.89 Chile peso 470.3000 -0.21 1.79 Colombia peso 1827.4000 0.09 -3.36 Peru sol 2.6140 -0.04 -2.41 Argentina peso 5.2100 -0.05 -5.71 Argentina peso 10.0400 -1.69 -32.47